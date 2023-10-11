After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their...
The Number of Americans Murdered by Hamas Has Gone Up...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 11, 2023 1:45 PM
Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

UPDATE: During the daily press briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said a number of Americans are still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The U.S. doesn't know where they are located or what condition they are in. Further, Kirby said he has "not seen "any specific proof of life of any individual hostage."

***Original post***

The State Department announced Wednesday afternoon the number of Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel has increased once again. 

During the White House daily briefing Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed at least 20 Americans are unaccounted for and the number of hostages taken by terrorists to the Gaza Strip is still unknown. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden held an event at the White House Wednesday about junk fees. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently in Israel as IDF forces attack in the Gaza Strip. 

***

Tags: ISRAEL

