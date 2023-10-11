The Number of Americans Murdered by Hamas Has Gone Up...Again

UPDATE: During the daily press briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said a number of Americans are still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The U.S. doesn't know where they are located or what condition they are in. Further, Kirby said he has "not seen "any specific proof of life of any individual hostage."

KIRBY: "I'm not aware of ANY specific proof of life of ANY individual hostage..." pic.twitter.com/1mhkFVNJpf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2023

***Original post***

The State Department announced Wednesday afternoon the number of Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel has increased once again.

🚨#BREAKING: The State Department officials has confirmed that at least 22 Americans citizens have been killed in Israel as a result of the attacks by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/0hhoJTMG4L — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 11, 2023

During the White House daily briefing Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed at least 20 Americans are unaccounted for and the number of hostages taken by terrorists to the Gaza Strip is still unknown.

SULLIVAN: “We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages." pic.twitter.com/2MAkNqGsUp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden held an event at the White House Wednesday about junk fees.

Israel is under attack, Americans are being held hostage, and at least 22 Americans have been killed.



But what is Biden focused on? Delivering a speech on junk fees. https://t.co/TSbNPiZebr — GOP (@GOP) October 11, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently in Israel as IDF forces attack in the Gaza Strip.

In the days ahead, we will continue to stand with our Israeli partners. As I head to Israel, I will be working to ensure they are equipped to defend themselves and making sure any hostile parties know they must not seek to take advantage of the situation. pic.twitter.com/kwchxyggnO — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 11, 2023

***