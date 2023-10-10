Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels
Tipsheet

Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Black Lives Matter, an organization founded by anti-Semites in cities across the United States, is rejoicing over Hamas terrorist attacks on Israelis and Americans over the weekend. So far 1000 people in Israel have been killed, including 14 Americans. Many more have been taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. 

In fact, they're touting the terrorists who parachuted into a music festival where 260 young people were slaughtered, raped and shot in the back. 

Nobody should be surprised and corporate leaders who have given the group billions of dollars over the years have been duped again and should be embarrassed. 

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
The main BLM group, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, supports a primary objective of Hamas: the annihilation of the Jewish state.

The New York Post quickly reported on BLM’s support for the terrorists in the current conflict, pointing out there is nothing new in this. Virtually since its founding in July 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the half-Peruvian man who shot Trayvon Martin, BLM has been anti-Israel.

Almost exactly two years after its founding, one of its three main founders, Patrisse Cullors, demonized Israel while touring the country.

Tags: LEFTISM

