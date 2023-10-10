Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks

Black Lives Matter, an organization founded by anti-Semites in cities across the United States, is rejoicing over Hamas terrorist attacks on Israelis and Americans over the weekend. So far 1000 people in Israel have been killed, including 14 Americans. Many more have been taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots

Statement in #Solidarity with the People of #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BgsQBAZdis — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) October 10, 2023

Black Lives Matter comes out fully in support of beheading Jewish childrenhttps://t.co/YmHhyjqxJA pic.twitter.com/XULVe9aD9E — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 10, 2023

In fact, they're touting the terrorists who parachuted into a music festival where 260 young people were slaughtered, raped and shot in the back.

Utterly sickening from Black Lives Matter in Chicago.



And they have used an image of a paraglider like the ones who swooped into an Israeli music festival and murdered, raped, mutilated, and paraded beaten civilians back to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/76OAEyNfr5 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

Nobody should be surprised and corporate leaders who have given the group billions of dollars over the years have been duped again and should be embarrassed.