Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race'

People have definitely been sharing their thoughts lately with regards to the holds that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is placing on military nominations and promotions in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy that is in violation of 10 U.S.C. 1093. Under the Biden administration, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place out-of-state. People have really taken their anger up a notch, though. One such user asked "Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee?" That prompted Gen. Michael Hayden, formerly of the CIA and NSA, to take it a step further.

Advertisement

"How about the human race?" his post wondered. As many have taken to X to point out, the former head of the CIA and NSA is calling for the death of a sitting U.S. Senator by wondering if he should be removed from "the human race." Within hours, the post had over 1,000 replies and over 250 quoted reposts. There's still over 1,300 likes, though.



How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

Several users tagged the FBI and other law enforcement in their replies or in their quoted posts.

Hey @FBIWFO @DOJPH how about taking time out from spying on parents at school board meetings & doing something about actual threats to democracy? https://t.co/BwZxfrIzDj — Absolut Rate Limit Exceeded (@Absolut_Boston) October 10, 2023

Threat to a public official. Where you at, @FBI? https://t.co/qFbxYSTQf9 — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) October 10, 2023

Hello @CIA. I would like to report this deranged man calling for the death of the United States Senator. I believe he is already on your radar. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 10, 2023

Others expressed concern that, given Hayden's past roles, he could have actually carried out such a task. Many spoke to the concern it speaks to who is running such agencies.

Especially worrisome since he once, if not still, had the resources to achieve that goal. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) October 10, 2023

For the people arguing that only govt and law enforcement should have guns, this retired general and former CIA director suggested killing a sitting senator: https://t.co/tUtUWUQfHd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 10, 2023

This guy is an absolute psychopath.



And he was the director of the CIA!



These are the types of people who run our nation’s intelligence agencies. https://t.co/yx3wZo4GFs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2023

Just casually suggesting assassination, from the former head of the CIA? On par. — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 10, 2023

As of late Monday night, the post is still up, though screenshots nevertheless abound, should Hayden delete it or make his account private, if it's not removed before he can do so. Other insulting posts towards Republicans remain on Hayden's feed, however.

Despite the narrative of the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats, military promotions and nominations can still go through the Senate via a floor vote, especially since Democrats control the chamber. The administration can also rescind the illegal policy that Tuberville pointed out Congress did not vote on, which means the senator is not only protecting the right to life, but the rule of law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caved last month, showing it can be done. A floor vote took place to confirm Charles "C.Q." Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Randy George to become chief of staff of the Army, and Gen. Eric Smith to become the next commandant of the Marine Corps.

Advertisement

"Tuberville" has been trending over X on Monday night in response to the post from Hayden.