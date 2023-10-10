Guess Who Finally Weighed in on the Israel-Hamas War
Tipsheet

Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race'

Rebecca Downs
October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

People have definitely been sharing their thoughts lately with regards to the holds that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is placing on military nominations and promotions in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy that is in violation of 10 U.S.C. 1093. Under the Biden administration, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place out-of-state. People have really taken their anger up a notch, though. One such user asked "Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee?" That prompted Gen. Michael Hayden, formerly of the CIA and NSA, to take it a step further.

"How about the human race?" his post wondered. As many have taken to X to point out, the former head of the CIA and NSA is calling for the death of a sitting U.S. Senator by wondering if he should be removed from "the human race." Within hours, the post had over 1,000 replies and over 250 quoted reposts. There's still over 1,300 likes, though. 

Several users tagged the FBI and other law enforcement in their replies or in their quoted posts.

Others expressed concern that, given Hayden's past roles, he could have actually carried out such a task. Many spoke to the concern it speaks to who is running such agencies.

As of late Monday night, the post is still up, though screenshots nevertheless abound, should Hayden delete it or make his account private, if it's not removed before he can do so. Other insulting posts towards Republicans remain on Hayden's feed, however.

Despite the narrative of the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats, military promotions and nominations can still go through the Senate via a floor vote, especially since Democrats control the chamber. The administration can also rescind the illegal policy that Tuberville pointed out Congress did not vote on, which means the senator is not only protecting the right to life, but the rule of law. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caved last month, showing it can be done. A floor vote took place to confirm Charles "C.Q." Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Randy George to become chief of staff of the Army, and Gen. Eric Smith to become the next commandant of the Marine Corps.

"Tuberville" has been trending over X on Monday night in response to the post from Hayden.

