Who Will Replace McCarthy? One Name Keeps Popping Up.

This article has been updated to include more posts, including those indicating Chairman Jim Jordan's (R-OH) willingness to run for Speaker of the House.

Among the names being floated for the new Speaker of the House to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy include the expected ones, like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), but also more far-fetched ones, like Donald Trump. Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has been another name as well, with a POLITICO headline, "Jim Jordan is entertaining a speakership bid," causing chatter.

"Rep. Jim Jordan is having conversations with House GOP allies as he seriously entertains a bid for speaker, two Republicans with direct knowledge told POLITICO," the brief report begins by mentioning.

It's not just the POLITICO headline, though. According to TheMessenger's Stephen Neukam, Jordan's spokesperson said interest in the speakership "will be a decision for the conference."

When asked whether he was interested in the speakership, Jim Jordan's spokesperson replied: "That will be a decision for the conference."



Jordan has previously said he wasn't interested in the job. — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) October 3, 2023

On Wednesday morning, Axios' Andrew Solender posted to X that Jordan said "yes" when asked if he's running for speaker.

NEWS: Asked if he’s running for speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan replies: “Yes.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 4, 2023

This comes after Jordan had spoken with CNN's Manu Raju not long after Tuesday's ousting. Jordan, who had spoken in support of McCarthy during debate, emphasized it "was unfair," and that McCarthy "didn't deserve this, in my judgement." When directly asked "will you run for speaker," Jordan himself also gave the answer that "that's a decision for the conference."

He had already walked away and did not appear to answer when Raju had followed up with "so, are you open to it?"

Speaking to Anderson Cooper about his findings, Raju noted that Jordan is "clearly leaving the option open there," adding "so, there will be a lot of talk about Jordan, because some of the members on the far-right have been pushing him, he is also aligned with that of McCarthy allies themselves., so where Jordan goes remains to be seen."

Raju also reminded Jordan, if he does run, "could have a race on his hand." In addition to mentioning Scalise as a then uncertain possibility, Raju also mentionted Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who chairs the Republican Study Committee.

Jim Jordan, who has ruled out running for speaker in the past, did not do so here with me. Says it's a conference decision.



Also, sharp criticism at the eight Rs who voted to oust McCarthy.



GOP Rep. Austin Scott says they're "grifters" and "anarchists" pic.twitter.com/lwTFlfWynl — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 4, 2023

When it comes to those Raju categorized as being on the "far-right" and "McCarthy allies," Jordan indeed does have their support from both sides.

Back in January, when it took 15 rounds to select McCarthy as Speaker of the House in the early morning hour of January 7, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had nominated Jordan to be the speaker. Gaetz had been the one to file the motion to vacate the chair on Monday night, just as he teased he would.

Not long before McCarthy finally became speaker, Townhall published Derek Hunter's column on January 5, "House GOP Morons Need to Leave Jim Jordan Where He Wants to Be."

Despite Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaking out in enthusiastic support for McCarthy during debate, Gaetz reposted Massie, signaling that both members could come together in supporting Jordan. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) also posted his support.

My mentor Jim Jordan would be great! https://t.co/hS3RPgDoN1 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 4, 2023

Jim Jordan is a conservative fighter and would make a strong Speaker of the House https://t.co/U446XmayrK — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 4, 2023

It's worth reminding that in November 2021, Jordan spoke with Townhall about his newly-released book at the time, "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp." When talking about his hopes for the 118th Congress, he was clear he did not actually want a leadership position, and that includes being speaker. Rather he wanted to chair the Judiciary Committee, which he now does, along with its select subcommittee. Jordan's Committee is among those investigating the Biden family, along with the House Oversight Committee and House Committee on Ways and Means.

"Jim Jordan" has been trending over X amidst the chatter that he will actually run this time.