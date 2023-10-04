Are You Ready for House Speaker Steve Scalise?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as House speaker, and the gavel is up for grabs. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) successfully passed a motion to vacate, where eight Republicans joined House Democrats in booting the California Republican from his office. McCarthy announced last night that he wouldn’t run for his old leadership post.

House Republicans have triggered a political meltdown, which could become an unmitigated disaster if they don’t find someone who can get the 218 votes without multiple bouts with House conservatives. It’s an unprecedented moment of chaos on the Hill, as McCarthy is the first House speaker to be kicked off the stool. So, who’s next? Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is putting out feelers gauging the level of support for his candidacy. The only question is whether he wants it and can do the job due to health concerns. Mr. Scalise is fighting cancer, but Gaetz said that Scalise wouldn't be someone he'd oppose (via Politico):

Majority Leader Steve Scalise is reaching out to members to gauge whether they would support him for speaker, according to three people familiar with the conversations. While Scalise had asserted he would support McCarthy if he ran again, it was an open secret that the two had a strained relationship and the Louisianan was interested in the top job. And some members are already signaling they would back his bid. "Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it's likely that he will be the leader — the speaker nominee,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.). Scalise's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Asked about a possible run hours earlier, Scalise did not rule it out to reporters: "I enjoy working with Tom (Emmer) and our leadership team, and we have a lot of work to get done. But I haven't made any formal announcements." Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who launched the motion to oust McCarthy, said Scalise is someone he might back for the job. Others had voiced concerns about Scalise's health status, as he is currently battling cancer and undergoing treatment, but Gaetz said that wasn't a concern. "I'm not here to make a judgment on where Mr. Scalise stands with his rehabilitation and recovery. I would give him the deference to be able to decide whether or not he'd like to put himself forward as a candidate," Gaetz said. "But he'd be the type of person that I could see myself supporting. There are many people, though, I could see myself supporting."

The vote to select a new speaker isn’t set to occur until next week.