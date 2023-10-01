PAGOP Meets to Unanimously Endorse Dave McCormick for Senate

On Saturday morning, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania met to unanimously endorse Dave McCormick, making his path to becoming the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate even more clear. He recently announced that he was running to challenge Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. in 2024, at which point he also revealed he already has the endorsement of all Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania.

"I am deeply humbled to receive the unanimous endorsement of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. United as one, Republicans across Pennsylvania will win, we will defeat Bob Casey and bring strong leadership to Washington on behalf of the commonwealth," said McCormick in a statement.

"Thank you to Chairman Lawrence Tabas, Vice Chairwoman Bernie Comfort, National Committeeman Andy Reilly, National Committeewoman Christine Toretti, and all the members of the Republican State Committee for their tireless leadership. I look forward to working together to build a brighter future for Pennsylvania!"

Humbled and grateful to receive the unanimous endorsement of the @PAGOP 🇺🇸🐘



United we will beat Bob Casey and bring strong leadership to Washington on behalf of the commonwealth! pic.twitter.com/bEtfybyyui — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) September 30, 2023

McCormick and his supporters certainly looking to clear the field. Potential candidates Kathy Barnette--who, like McCormick, had run for the Senate in 2022--and state Sen. Doug Mastriano--who had run for governor against now Gov. Josh Shapiro--both declined to run. Mastriano endorsed McCormick shortly before the announcement took place.

A report on the endorsement from Fox News pointed out in the headline that the endorsement "could prevent another chaotic Senate primary in Pennsylvania."

Last year's Republican primary for the Senate ultimately had seven candidates clamoring for the nomination. The eventual nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, received 31.2 percent to McCormick's 31.1 percent, as was ultimately determined after a recount.

Now Sen. John Fetterman, who won last November with 51.11 percent to Dr. Oz's 46.47 percent, handily won his primary against three other candidates, earning 58.6 percent of the vote.

Forecasters still consider the race to slightly favor Casey, as they did at the time of McCormick's announcement. It's still early in the race though, and polling shows that McCormick could have an edge. Pennsylvania is seen as one of the many races that the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) is targeting when it comes to a map that looks particularly favorable for the party when it comes to the seats that Democrats are defending, at least in comparison 2022.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania also endorsed PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity and PA Auditor General Tim Defoor.

We have officially endorsed three phenomenal candidates for 2024. Dave McCormick, PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity, and PA Auditor General Tim Defoor will lead the charge to take Pennsylvania back, but they know the first priority is electing our Republican judges on November 7th! pic.twitter.com/GXX0xoI6Wu — PA GOP (@PAGOP) September 30, 2023

Grateful to be endorsed by the @PAGOP alongside two of our state’s fantastic leaders, @GarrityForPA and @PAAuditorGen!



With these two and our incredible judicial candidates, we will win and build a brighter future for our commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/bF51iMiGXx — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) September 30, 2023







