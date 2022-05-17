John Fetterman

Despite Suffering Stroke, John Fetterman Clobbers Conor Lamb in PA Democratic Senate Primary

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 17, 2022 9:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Despite Suffering Stroke, John Fetterman Clobbers Conor Lamb in PA Democratic Senate Primary

Source: AP Photo/Marc Levy

On Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania's current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman absolutely clobbered Rep. Conor Lamb as well as lesser-known Democrats State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Alexandria Khalil to become the Democratic nominee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican. 

With 53 percent of the vote in, Fetterman is leading Lamb by more than double the percentage of votes, despite suffering a stroke last weekend. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, he is set to receive a pacemaker. Should Pennsylvania voters elect Fetterman come November, it looks like the Democrats will have had an awful lot of their politicians having had strokes, as Matt pointed out earlier on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden, who has an approval rating of just 34 percent among Pennsylvania voters while 56 percent disapprove, according to Civiqs, released a statement praising the nominee.

Lamb has not yet tweeted out a concession in the race, but rather his most recent tweet, from a little after the polls closed, claimed to be "the most optimistic Democrat in PA" and shared "I think we're going to surprise a lot of people tonight."

At this time, the Republican nominee has not yet been determined, though David McCormick appears to be leading in the polls in a race that is tightening between him and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. 

While Fetterman touted in a tweet asking for donations that CNN has dubbed Pennsylvania the most likely U.S. Senate seat to flip, Inside Elections regards the race as "Tilt Republican," while Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball say it's a "Toss Up." 

Democrats currently only control the body because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote. Last month, Vox's Andrew Prokop noted that Republicans are favored to win back the Senate. They are also favored to win back the U.S. House of Representatives.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE RESULTS: Potential Recount Looms in PA GOP Senate Primary
Townhall.com Staff
Tucker Carlson Invited Chuck Schumer On His Show. This Is How Schumer Responded.
Julio Rosas

Madison Cawthorn Defeated by Primary Challenger
Spencer Brown

Trump's Endorsement Comes Through As State Sen. Doug Mastriano Wins PA Gubernatorial Primary
Rebecca Downs

Dems' Shooting Blame Game Shamelessly Comes for Steve Scalise
Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher's Take on the Supreme Court and Abortion Will Probably Shock You
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular