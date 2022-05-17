Despite Suffering Stroke, John Fetterman Clobbers Conor Lamb in PA Democratic Senate Primary

On Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania's current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman absolutely clobbered Rep. Conor Lamb as well as lesser-known Democrats State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Alexandria Khalil to become the Democratic nominee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.

Decision Desk HQ projects John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) is the winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.



Race call: 8:54pm EDT



More results here: https://t.co/4prVQOLzzB — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

DDHQ Race Update (est. 53% in): PA Senate DEM



John Fetterman* 277,071 (59%)

Conor Lamb 137,600 (28%)

Malcolm Kenyatta 44,160 (9%)



*Race called for Fetterman



More results here: https://t.co/4prVQOLzzB — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

With 53 percent of the vote in, Fetterman is leading Lamb by more than double the percentage of votes, despite suffering a stroke last weekend. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, he is set to receive a pacemaker. Should Pennsylvania voters elect Fetterman come November, it looks like the Democrats will have had an awful lot of their politicians having had strokes, as Matt pointed out earlier on Tuesday.

PA — THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME AS YOUR DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!!!! ????



I’m *so* deeply honored. pic.twitter.com/6sa7bC5Vrw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 18, 2022

President Joe Biden, who has an approval rating of just 34 percent among Pennsylvania voters while 56 percent disapprove, according to Civiqs, released a statement praising the nominee.

Lamb has not yet tweeted out a concession in the race, but rather his most recent tweet, from a little after the polls closed, claimed to be "the most optimistic Democrat in PA" and shared "I think we're going to surprise a lot of people tonight."

Polls are closed in PA. To all of our volunteers, supporters, donors, voters — from the bottom of my heart, thank you.



I may be the most optimistic Democrat in PA, because I see all of you and what you are capable of.



I think we're going to surprise a lot of people tonight. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) May 18, 2022

At this time, the Republican nominee has not yet been determined, though David McCormick appears to be leading in the polls in a race that is tightening between him and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 32% in): PA Senate GOP



David McCormick 95,608 (32%)

Mehmet Oz 87,821 (30%)

Kathy Barnette 66,829 (22%)



Follow results here: https://t.co/4prVQOLzzB — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

While Fetterman touted in a tweet asking for donations that CNN has dubbed Pennsylvania the most likely U.S. Senate seat to flip, Inside Elections regards the race as "Tilt Republican," while Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball say it's a "Toss Up."

Democrats currently only control the body because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote. Last month, Vox's Andrew Prokop noted that Republicans are favored to win back the Senate. They are also favored to win back the U.S. House of Representatives.