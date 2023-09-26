We Have Another Unsurprising Judgement Against Trump
Why Canada's House of Commons Speaker Just Resigned
Biden's Dog Bit Someone...for the Eleventh Time
Has the Biden Admin Been Infiltrated by Iranian Sleeper Agents?
New Poll Confirms What We've Already Known About Democrats
Biden State Dept. Launches New Attack on Fossil Fuels
WaPo Hates GOP Anti-Censorship, as Steve Schmidt Smears Vaseline on His Camera and...
We Should Be at War Against Mexico and Venezuela
The Start of Progress? House Manages to Advance Spending Bills
Senator Tuberville's Not Only Fighting Pentagon's Illegal Abortion Policy, But Fake News
Bank Records Show Hunter Biden Received Wire From Beijing With Joe Biden's Home...
Voters Trust Republicans More Than Democrats on Several Key Issues, Poll Shows
California Will Fine Schools That Ban Books About Race, LGBTQ+ Issues
I Am Running for Congress in North Carolina to Fix Our National Educational...
Tipsheet

Senate Votes on Short-Term Funding Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 26, 2023 7:10 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

On Tuesday night, the Senate voted 72-18 to advance a short-term funding bill so as to avoid a government shutdown which would begin on October 1, just days away. Such a bill puts the Senate on track to pass a continuing resolution (CR) later this week to send to the House, The Hill reported

Advertisement

"The Senate legislation will fund the federal government until Nov. 17, the week before Thanksgiving, and provide approximately $6.15 billion in funding for Ukraine and $5.99 billion in disaster assistance," the report also mentioned. "The legislation will also temporarily extend the expiring authority of the Federal Aviation Administration."

It's expected that spending bills will have a more difficult time passing in the Republican-controlled House, where House Freedom Caucus members have stressed the need for bills that secure the southern border. As CNN's Manu Raju posted shortly before the Senate vote, McCarthy is looking to get a border security package included. 

In addition to concerns that there is "Seemingly nothing on border," as posted by POLITICO's Caitlin Emma, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) raised concerns about members not having enough time to read the bill before voting. He voted against the bill, as he revealed over X. 

Lee has reason to be concerned. "Senate leaders kept the details of the legislation secret until shortly before Tuesday’s vote as lawmakers wrestled behind the scenes over adding money for Ukraine," The Hill noted. 

Recommended

CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"No CR" has been trending over X as users express their displeasure, including and especially as it pertains to funding for Ukraine. 

As Leah reported earlier on Tuesday, polling from Morning Consult shows that Americans would be more likely to blame Democrats in Congress (21 percent) and President Joe Biden (23 percent) combined, than the 34 percent who would blame Republicans in Congress. Nevertheless, the White House has been fierce in putting the onus on House Republicans. 

A statement from the White House referred to an "Extreme Republican Shutdown" and during Tuesday's press gaggle aboard Air Force One as well as Monday's press briefing, Jean-Pierre stuck to her narrative of a "Republican shutdown." In the process, though, she botched a quote from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about who would be to blame, as the official White House transcript shows.

Advertisement

A headline from Newsweek earlier on Tuesday also warned that "Joe Biden's Polling Woes Could Get Even Worse As Shutdown Looms."


Tags: SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air Leah Barkoukis
Bank Records Show Hunter Biden Received Wire From Beijing With Joe Biden's Home as Beneficiary Rebecca Downs
There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
We Have Another Unsurprising Judgement Against Trump Matt Vespa
New Poll Confirms What We've Already Known About Democrats Matt Vespa
Ford Delivers a Major Blow to Biden's Electric Vehicle Push Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement