Houthis Post Message Involving American Flag Draped Coffins After Trump Launches Strike In Yemen

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have posted a cryptic video featuring American flag-draped coffins in response to President Donald Trump’s “decisive and powerful” airstrikes against the terrorist group on Saturday.

Advertisement

The video opens with an animated coffin draped in the American flag drifting on the ocean's surface. As mournful music plays in the background, the camera gradually zooms out, revealing a haunting scene of numerous other flag-draped coffins floating away from wrecked Navy vessels.

#Yemen Houthis post animation of US draped caskets floating around destroyed warships.

These terrorists really cannot tell the difference between delusions and reality. pic.twitter.com/YiCzsyBvGc — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) March 15, 2025

This follows Trump's authorization of a "powerful" military strike against the Iranian-backed rebels, who have been behind numerous destabilizing actions in the Middle East. The president emphasized that he would not tolerate such behavior, criticizing former President Joe Biden for being "pathetically weak" in handling the situation.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The Houthis' political bureau described Trump’s attacks as a "war crime” and are “fully prepared to respond to escalation with escalation.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Trump’s airstrikes, saying that he was doing the world a “favor” by “getting rid of these guys and their ability to strike global shipping.”

“That's the mission here, and it will continue until that's carried out," Rubio said on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Rubio remained firm, stating that the strikes were not meant as a message but rather as an effort to prevent the terrorist group from continuing to disrupt and control shipping. He noted that, in the past year, the Houthis had "struck or attacked 174 Naval vessels of the United States.”

In response, Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, told state media that the terrorist rebels are independent and will make their own strategic and operational decisions.

“We warn our enemies that Iran will respond decisively and destructively if they take their threats into action,” he said.

According to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters, Trump has authorized a more aggressive approach against the terrorist group.