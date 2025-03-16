Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem...
AG Pam Bondi Filed an Emergency Motion Against Judge Who Halted Deportation of...
One Dem Senator Knew They Were Cooked During the Spending Bill Fight
Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Do This for the First Time in Its 140-Year...
Dispelling The Myths
Maine State Rep. Talks About Being Censured for Defending Girls’ Sports
Trump Takes Aim at Government-Funded News Agency, Starts Dismantling 'Propaganda'
VIP
Columbia University Human Rights Fellow's Arrest: The Irony Is Unbelievable
JD Vance Makes Surprising Comments About Elon Musk's DOGE Work
Tom Homan Reveals His Theory on Why Biden Allowed Millions of Illegal Immigrants...
Dems Cheered Obama's DOGE-Like Initiative, But Cry 'Fascism' When Trump Does the Same
Trump Targets Violent Immigrant Gangs with 1798 Alien Enemies Act, But Judge Blocks...
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination
Barry and Joe
Tipsheet

Houthis Post Message Involving American Flag Draped Coffins After Trump Launches Strike In Yemen

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 16, 2025 5:45 PM
The White House

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have posted a cryptic video featuring American flag-draped coffins in response to President Donald Trump’s “decisive and powerful” airstrikes against the terrorist group on Saturday. 

Advertisement

The video opens with an animated coffin draped in the American flag drifting on the ocean's surface. As mournful music plays in the background, the camera gradually zooms out, revealing a haunting scene of numerous other flag-draped coffins floating away from wrecked Navy vessels. 

This follows Trump's authorization of a "powerful" military strike against the Iranian-backed rebels, who have been behind numerous destabilizing actions in the Middle East. The president emphasized that he would not tolerate such behavior, criticizing former President Joe Biden for being "pathetically weak" in handling the situation.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. 

The Houthis' political bureau described Trump’s attacks as a "war crime” and are “fully prepared to respond to escalation with escalation.” 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Trump’s airstrikes, saying that he was doing the world a “favor” by “getting rid of these guys and their ability to strike global shipping.” 

Recommended

Tom Homan Reveals His Theory on Why Biden Allowed Millions of Illegal Immigrants In Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“That's the mission here, and it will continue until that's carried out," Rubio said on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Rubio remained firm, stating that the strikes were not meant as a message but rather as an effort to prevent the terrorist group from continuing to disrupt and control shipping. He noted that, in the past year, the Houthis had "struck or attacked 174 Naval vessels of the United States.” 

In response, Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, told state media that the terrorist rebels are independent and will make their own strategic and operational decisions.

“We warn our enemies that Iran will respond decisively and destructively if they take their threats into action,” he said. 

According to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters, Trump has authorized a more aggressive approach against the terrorist group.

Tags: MIDDLE EAST TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Reveals His Theory on Why Biden Allowed Millions of Illegal Immigrants In Sarah Arnold
JD Vance Makes Surprising Comments About Elon Musk's DOGE Work Sarah Arnold
AG Pam Bondi Filed an Emergency Motion Against Judge Who Halted Deportation of Foreign Terrorists Matt Vespa
Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats Derek Hunter
Trump Takes Aim at Government-Funded News Agency, Starts Dismantling 'Propaganda' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Homan Reveals His Theory on Why Biden Allowed Millions of Illegal Immigrants In Sarah Arnold
Advertisement