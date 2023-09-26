Who's to Blame for a Potential Shutdown? Here's What Voters Had to Say.

The White House accused congressional Republicans on Tuesday of “playing partisan games with peoples’ lives” as the possibility of a government shutdown this weekend draws near.

"[A] government shutdown … would have damaging impacts across the country—including undermining our national security and forcing servicemembers across the country and around the world to work without pay," the White House said.

"The reason these national security priorities are now at risk: extreme House Republicans’ relentless efforts to slash funding for vital programs rather than work in a bipartisan manner to keep the government open and address emergency needs for the American people,” the statement added.

While it’s no surprise who the Biden administration is blaming for the possibility of a shutdown, what about voters?

A new Morning Consult survey found 34 percent of voters would blame Republicans in Congress compared to 21 percent who would point fingers at congressional Democrats and 23 percent who said President Biden would be at fault. Another 28 percent are unsure.

The survey also found, however, that only 22 percent of voters have heard "a lot" about a potential shutdown.

"In advance of the Sept. 30 deadline, Republicans have been able to rely on voters’ limited awareness of their own budgetary infighting to keep some of the public’s blame on the other side of the aisle," said Morning Consult's Eli Yokley, who pointed out this could change if a shutdown occurs.

"As evidenced by surveys we conducted in 2019 — when then-President Donald Trump shut the government down over his border wall — his side of the aisle took more blame as more Americans became attuned to the news," Yokley continued. "If the government does shut down for any notable period of time, our data suggests it could threaten the modest gains Republicans have made since Biden took office when it comes to voters' perceptions of its ability to govern..."