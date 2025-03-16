GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs

Two things: First, the judge who issued this ruling is insane. Second, at least the Department of Justice is helmed by a Trump appointee who wasted no time filing an emergency motion. A Republican congressman even declared that impeachment articles will be filed against Judge James Boasberg, who hilariously tried to make himself lord protector last night, at least when it comes to deporting violent Venezuelan gangs that the Trump administration has designated foreign terrorists.

Time to file a petition for an extraordinary writ of mandamus



As we noted last night, Judge Boasberg halted these orders, demanding that deportation flights that were wheels up return to the United States. This man is a district judge, talk about overreach. The Trump administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to accelerate mass deportations (via The Hill):

A federal judge expanded his ruling temporarily blocking the Trump administration from invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 on Saturday preventing the removal of Venezuelan undocumented immigrants presumed to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang. The order issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg will halt deportations for all individuals deemed eligible for removal under President Trump’s proclamation for 14 days as a result of the lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and the ACLU. “I think there’s clearly irreparable harm here given these folks will be deported,” Boasberg said at the virtual Saturday hearing. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm,” said Boasberg, an appointee of President Obama. […] “Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States,” Boasberg told Justice Department officials.

Who the hell is this guy? Well, he has Russian collusion skeletons in his closet. Attorney General Pam Bondi filed an emergency motion to block this insane ruling, which leads to terrorists being flown back to the US:

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said he would file impeachment articles:

Either way, these district judges are out of control.