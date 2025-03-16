Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues

Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) might no longer be a US Senator, but that doesn’t mean she will keep her mouth shut, especially when there is an opportunity to shove it in the faces of her former colleagues. Sinema was brutalized for not going along with the Senate Democrats’ initial plan of removing the legislative filibuster.

This week, Democrats learned the value of the 60-vote threshold in limiting debate on legislation with the continuing resolution that will keep the government open for another six months as congressional Republicans hash out the budget reconciliation package. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) killed the first cloture vote and caved on the second in less than 36 hours. It led to a fiasco among congressional Democrats who are fractured, rudderless, and had no plan. You can’t win any fight if that’s the state of your party, and Schumer didn’t have nutty reasons for wanting to avert a shutdown—it’s just that the far left is insane. The Democrats had nothing; the only man who knew that was Chuck.

So, with Schumer announcing his support to advance the spending bill, the liberal wing of the Democrats went haywire, and suddenly, the Jim Crow, super-racist filibuster was a good thing, a necessary thing to stop the Trump takeover of America. Sinema kept the receipts and rubbed their hypocrisy in their faces yesterday. As some are saying, the woman woke up and chose violence.

Turns out, someone HAS made the spreadsheet. Bless this platform. https://t.co/hfIMJDIubs pic.twitter.com/VI2mEN2mU1 — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

There is something just remarkable about how right @kyrstensinema was about defending the filibuster. EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. who criticized her then is fiercely defending the filibuster now… she deserves so much more credit than she has been given. What she did was historic. — Sean Noble (@SeanNobleAZDC) March 15, 2025

Change of heart on the filibuster, I see! https://t.co/q13rND50zC pic.twitter.com/dvkfVrSwJJ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

Just surprised to see support for the “Jim Crow filibuster” here https://t.co/zohOh0E5st pic.twitter.com/AWQKGHN9CG — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

Glad to see you’ve joined the filibuster admiration club! https://t.co/EhBUutTbGY pic.twitter.com/gqBaOauG6P — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

Our friends at RedState, Mr. Bonchie specifically, provided more context:

To give some more context, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) once called the filibuster a "cherished relic of segregation." Barack Obama, while giving a eulogy, said that the filibuster was "another Jim Crow relic." Then-President Joe Biden concurred, saying that he agreed with Obama's assessment. I could go on for days with examples. The filibuster being "racist" was the talking point de jour right up until the moment Democrats thought it could benefit them again. Sinema deserves this victory lap. She took an incredible amount of abuse from the left, including being harassed in the bathroom by protesters, for not folding to the short-term gratification of ending the filibuster. Had that not happened, she'd likely still be in the Senate today, as now-Sen. Ruben Gallego (who beat Kari Lake in 2024) likely never would have gained traction. Sinema only became an independent and exited the race because she saw the Democratic Party was not going to support her any longer. As I've said many times, the filibuster is a good thing. It needs to be preserved because it's the only thing stopping the country from becoming a socialist, abortion-on-demand, rights-limiting dystopia when Democrats hold power. Sinema held the line, and she lost her political career as a result. For that, I'll always be grateful, and even though she's still a liberal on most issues, she's got my respect.

Democrats now hate Trump and the leaders of their own party—and they still don’t have a plan, message, or strategy to counter the president’s agenda. Full steam ahead, GOP.