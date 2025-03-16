GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting...
One Dem Senator Knew They Were Cooked During the Spending Bill Fight
Why This Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Toast the President for the First Time...
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats
Dispelling The Myths
Institutional Rot
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 259: Biblical Archaeology - Evidence for God’s...
No Cap: Capping Credit Card Interest Rates is Crap
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination
Barry and Joe
Trump Delivers Unwanted 'Help' to Our Friends
Nine Days in March
Biden’s AI Diffusion Rule Will Undermine Trump’s Vision for American Dominance in AI...
Killing Christians in Syria
Tipsheet

Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) might no longer be a US Senator, but that doesn’t mean she will keep her mouth shut, especially when there is an opportunity to shove it in the faces of her former colleagues. Sinema was brutalized for not going along with the Senate Democrats’ initial plan of removing the legislative filibuster.

Advertisement

This week, Democrats learned the value of the 60-vote threshold in limiting debate on legislation with the continuing resolution that will keep the government open for another six months as congressional Republicans hash out the budget reconciliation package. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) killed the first cloture vote and caved on the second in less than 36 hours. It led to a fiasco among congressional Democrats who are fractured, rudderless, and had no plan. You can’t win any fight if that’s the state of your party, and Schumer didn’t have nutty reasons for wanting to avert a shutdown—it’s just that the far left is insane. The Democrats had nothing; the only man who knew that was Chuck. 

So, with Schumer announcing his support to advance the spending bill, the liberal wing of the Democrats went haywire, and suddenly, the Jim Crow, super-racist filibuster was a good thing, a necessary thing to stop the Trump takeover of America. Sinema kept the receipts and rubbed their hypocrisy in their faces yesterday. As some are saying, the woman woke up and chose violence. 

Recommended

GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Our friends at RedState, Mr. Bonchie specifically,  provided more context

To give some more context, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) once called the filibuster a "cherished relic of segregation." Barack Obama, while giving a eulogy, said that the filibuster was "another Jim Crow relic." Then-President Joe Biden concurred, saying that he agreed with Obama's assessment. I could go on for days with examples. The filibuster being "racist" was the talking point de jour right up until the moment Democrats thought it could benefit them again. 

Sinema deserves this victory lap. She took an incredible amount of abuse from the left, including being harassed in the bathroom by protesters, for not folding to the short-term gratification of ending the filibuster. Had that not happened, she'd likely still be in the Senate today, as now-Sen. Ruben Gallego (who beat Kari Lake in 2024) likely never would have gained traction. Sinema only became an independent and exited the race because she saw the Democratic Party was not going to support her any longer. 

As I've said many times, the filibuster is a good thing. It needs to be preserved because it's the only thing stopping the country from becoming a socialist, abortion-on-demand, rights-limiting dystopia when Democrats hold power. Sinema held the line, and she lost her political career as a result. For that, I'll always be grateful, and even though she's still a liberal on most issues, she's got my respect. 

Advertisement

Democrats now hate Trump and the leaders of their own party—and they still don’t have a plan, message, or strategy to counter the president’s agenda. Full steam ahead, GOP.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs Matt Vespa
Why This Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Toast the President for the First Time in Its 140-Year History Matt Vespa
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats Derek Hunter
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination Sarah Arnold
What a Judge Just Ordered Trump to Do Is Beyond Ridiculous Matt Vespa
Controversy Erupts Over Reporter’s Mic in Trump’s Face – Here’s Why Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs Matt Vespa
Advertisement