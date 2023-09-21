KJP Hammered Over Catastrophic Border Crisis
Tipsheet

Even Top Democrats Are Coming Out Against Senate's Relaxed Dress Code

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 21, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that the Senate was relaxing its dress code, thus allowing for Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to continue wearing his hoodie and shorts in the chamber, and even as presiding officer. The move has drawn considerable outrage along with jokes and petty squabbles between members over social media. Fetterman himself has used crude language from his official Senate account over X in reference to criticisms about Schumer's decision. It's not just Republicans who are opposed to Schumer's decision, though. In fact, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) is as well.

As The Hill highlighted, Durbin shared that he was "concerned" about the relaxed dress code, acknowledging "we need to have standards" while appearing on an episode of "The Briefing with Steve Scully" that will air on Friday. 

"The senator in question from Pennsylvania is a personal friend," Durbin said about Fetterman, "but I think we need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate, and we’re in the process of discussing that right now as to what those standards will be."

Perhaps even more telling is just how far Democrats are in disarray over Schumer's decision with his deputy so opposed to it. "I can’t understand exactly what he was thinking at that point," Durbin said when asked about Schumer. "I want to give him the benefit of the doubt until I speak to him but I think the Senate needs to act on this."

Durbin is not the only Democrat to have called out the relaxed dress codes. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shared with POLITICO's Ursula Perano on Tuesday that he told Fetterman directly he thinks it's "wrong."

The Hill also reported later on Thursday that Manchin is circulating a proposal to reestablish the dress code. 

"One person familiar with the resolution said it would essentially return the Senate dress code to what it was last week, which required senators to wear coats and ties or business attire when on the Senate floor," the report noted, also quoting an unnamed senator who said "I've signed it," and explained it would "define what the dress code is."

This comes after Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had also sent Schumer a letter on Wednesday that he, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and 44 other Republicans senators signed,  demanding the majority leader reconsider his decision.

"We the undersigned members of the United States Senate write to express our supreme disappointment and resolute disapproval of your recent decision to abandon the Senate’s longstanding dress code for members, and urge you to immediately reverse this misguided action," the letter reads in part. 

As Spencer covered, Fetterman has offered to wear a suit, if Republicans avoid a government shutdown. He did so through some colorful language, however, with an official statement referring to members from across the aisle as "jagoffs."

In posts from his official account over X, Fetterman mentioned "ding-a-ling pics" in reference to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) use of explicit photos during a July hearing to highlight potential Mann Act violations. Still another mentioned "I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero" in reference to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

On Thursday morning, The Daily Signal's Tony Kinnett shared a photo of Fetterman wearing shorts and a shirt with his cell phone in his pocket, Durbin in a suit walking in front of him. As our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, it's received considerable attention.

Fetterman's apparent disrespect for the dress code extends to his behavior as the presiding officer of the Senate as well. 

