With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man

It’s astonishing how Democrats can’t accept defeat or take accountability. With Donald J. Trump returning to the White House, they’re directing their frustration and anger at one man: Attorney General Merrick Garland. Why? Well, because he dithered and didn’t aggressively pursue the phantom charges against Trump, which could have led to his being convicted or something. I don’t know—it’s hard to rationalize people who have a mental illness. It’s funny how they’re slamming the Department of Justice for being terrible at their jobs. The best is the opening line from The Huffington Post, where anger over January 6 was seemingly a bipartisan event—it wasn’t. No one cared except Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans, all three of them (via HuffPost):

Advertisement

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one,” [Sen. Mitch] McConnell said. That never happened, and many Democrats are ready to place the blame on one man: Attorney General Merrick Garland. They argue he waited too long to appoint a special prosecutor, which allowed Trump and his legal team to stall the case long enough for Trump to win the presidency a second time. Garland made the appointment in November 2022, saying he’d done so partly because Trump had just formalized his bid for the presidency. The announcement also followed a series of high-profile public hearings by a bipartisan House committee airing the evidence against the former president “Garland only started the prosecution after he was in effect forced to by the report of the Jan. 6 committee and the criminal referral,” former House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told HuffPost. “The evidence the Jan. 6 committee used was available from the beginning.” “Had they proceeded with those prosecutions, I think he would have been convicted and we’d have a different president now,” Nadler said. “Merrick Garland wasted a year.” Nadler is not alone in thinking so. The Washington Post reported last month that President Joe Biden has expressed regret about picking Garland, believing the nation’s top law enforcement officer took too long to pursue Trump after Jan. 6. Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), members of the Jan. 6 committee, also told HuffPost they thought Garland waited too long. […] Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who served on the House select committee that investigated the attack, said the Justice Department “moved with expedition when it came to the people who broke into the building, but were those at a higher level, they waited almost a year on.” “That was a fatal mistake,” he added.

It only reconfirms that the lawfare was a politically motivated circus. The charges against the J6 defendants are nonsense, and so is this notion that Trump orchestrated an armed insurrection against the country. It was unbelievable then, and it’s mocked and disregarded now. Democrats spent a ton of time and resources only to have Republicans coming in and controlling all of DC. If that’s not a sign that your argument sucked with voters, I don’t know what is.

Also, Trump being on trial, if it ever came to that, would’ve been another in-kind contribution. Second, he still would’ve beaten Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since most view the legal shenanigans as illegitimate. You cannot beat him, Democrats. The fact that Trump’s legal team successfully appealed and fought these ludicrous charges only exposes that there was a legion of anti-Trump lawyers willing to twist the statutes to the point where they were rendered meaningless to get Mr. Trump. We saw that in Manhattan; they did it at the state level. Luckily, there are enough judges to see through this circus.

If Democrats had a better agenda, message, and candidate, they might’ve won the 2024 election. But as with anything, they relied too heavily on the courts and the dying legacy media to save them. It didn’t work.