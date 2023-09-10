Ted Cruz Reminds Us What We Must Really Be Mindful of With Hunter Biden Indictment

Last week it was announced that an indictment was coming for Hunter Biden later this month for gun charges. Just as the sweetheart plea deal which fell apart in late July, and that U.S. Attorney David Weiss was made special counsel last month has raised suspicions, so does this latest announcement. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed recently weighed in on those concerns in his Friday episode of "The Verdict."

Of course, there's lots going on with not only Hunter Biden, but President Joe Biden himself. Then Vice President Joe Biden was in touch with his son's shady business partners, and he even used aliases, of which Biden had "no legitimate reason" for doing, Cruz highlighted in a previous podcast.

In Friday's episode, Cruz offered that "the reason that I believe that David Weiss was appointed special counsel, is because he had already demonstrated he would give a sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden, he had already demonstrated that he was willing to be complicit in the obstruction of justice at DOJ to number one, prevent investigation into the more serious crimes from Hunter Biden, and more importantly, to block any investigation into 'the Big Buy,' into Joe Biden."

These charges for which Hunter is about to be indicted on have nothing to do with the president, though.

"But what we know, is the gun crime is a crime that is uniquely limited to Hunter. There's no connection to Joe. There's no connection to Joe's corruption. There's no connection to bribery from Joe. There's no connection to Ukrainian oligarchs paying Hunter for access to Joe. There's no connection to Ukrainian oligarchs, or Russian oligarchs, or Chinese Communist officials, paying Hunter for specific official favors from Joe Biden. Instead, the gun crime is a personal crime," Cruz reminded.

The charges involved are also those where Democrats can point to Hunter being "a troubled soul" with a history with drug abuse as an excuse, with Cruz referring to that as "the talking point of the Democrats and the media."



However, as Cruz reminded, "the gun crime is not the reason the public cares about Hunter Biden. The reason this is a matter of public concern is the official corruption of the then Vice President of the United States and today, the President of the United States and trying to trump it, look how tough we are."

"We're going against Hunter for the gun crime, especially given that David Weiss already negotiated the sweetheart deal," Cruz pointed out, a point that can't be stressed enough. Cruz shed further light on that plea deal that fell apart, adding "and by the way, his initial proposal is, Hunter Biden doesn't plead guilty to anything of significance. His second proposal was Hunter Biden pleads guilty to criminal offenses but serves not a day in jail." Thus, Cruz isn't too hopeful about what the latest indictment will bring. "So, this third iteration, I don't know maybe it has some mild jail time," he said, reminding the end goal of the Department of Justice in that it "it is designed consistent with the pattern to protect Joe Biden, and that is the overarching objective, I believe of the incredibly politicized Biden DOJ. "

It's worth reminding that the public is concerned with corruption involving Joe and Hunter Biden. Even a CNN poll released last week found that a majority of Americans (61 percent) believe Joe Biden had at least some involvement in Hunter business dealings.

Co-host Ben Ferguson brought up concerns with the politicized and weaponized DOJ, bringing up a point one can never discuss too much. Speaking with their "lawyer hat[s] on," he also wanted to delve into the perspective of Hunter Biden's attorneys.

"You look at the DOJ and we've also mentioned this before, but I want to take a moment to remind people, if you're a lawyer and put your lawyer hat on for a second for us and explain this, if you're sitting in a room and you see all of the all these crimes that they could investigate, and you see all the things that could tie you to the White House, could tie you to the presidency, could tie you to different whistleblowers, the IRS, the FBI, everything that's come out, and then you said, okay, we got to give him something," he raised. "So you pick if you're, again, I'm saying this from like, the standpoint of a Hunter Biden lawyer, you know, we sit in a room and we pick the charges we want against our guy, would you have picked this charge as well, because it has none of those things that you're really worried about in it?"

It's worth reminding that it was Attorney General Merrick Garland who had assigned that special counsel status to Weiss, after the two of them had caused considerable confusion over the past several previous months with their changing narratives on the kind of authority Weiss had. Cruz had said earlier in the podcast that when Garland "appointed [Weiss], it was illegal under the DOJ rules," since "a special counsel has to be outside the DOJ."

When it comes to Cruz's response to Ferguson's point, he responded with a "sure," since again, it's "uniquely focused on Hunter, personally," with "no arguable connection with Joe Biden," and thus "it insulates Joe Biden." With such a charge, "there's no indictment, there appears to be no even meaningful investigation," Cruz pointed out.

Again though, this is hardly the main concern with Hunter Biden. Cruz reminded that there are WhatsApp messages to a senior Chinese communist official where Hunter is discussing his father's status.

The message in question, quoted by the senator, read "I'm sitting here with my father. And we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled, tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand. And now means tonight, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me," with Cruz reminding that that's Joe Biden, quoting from the message again that "and every person he knows, and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

That message, Cruz stressed, "is direct evidence of Hunter Biden shaking down a Chinese communist official for millions of dollars and threatening retaliation from Joe Biden, then the sitting Vice President of the United States," highlighting how big a deal such involvement is. "If they brought an indictment for that, that would be a serious legal, political, and even existential peril for Joe Biden," Cruz warned.

And so that is why Weiss is "of course" focusing on the charges that he is, with Cruz pointing to him as one "operating as the political protector in the Biden DOJ is not going to bring that instead he's gonna bring a gun crime, which is specific to Hunter."

Cruz also reminded listeners of what is important to mindful of in that "the question to ask in each of these instances, is are they focused on Hunter? Or are they willing to address Joe, which is the real matter of public concern?"

Hunter Indictment Designed to Protect Joe, plus Massive Victory for 9/11 Families.@benfergusonshow and I break it all down on the latest episode of #Verdict, available wherever you get your podcasts.








