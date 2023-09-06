BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment

After being given an unheard of diversion program for what should have been a felony gun charge through a sweetheart plea deal in June, Special Counsel David Weiss will reportedly hand down a new indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of the month.

“Biden is expected to be charged with two felony counts related to his purchase of a gun in 2018. At the time, he has said he was regularly using crack cocaine,” POLITICO reports. “Prosecutors said last month that they also intend to charge President Joe Biden’s son with tax crimes, either in California or Washington, D.C.”

🚨 BREAKING: Federal prosecutors plan "to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges by the end of the month" pic.twitter.com/L6UHwaTc1a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

Hunter's plea deal fell apart in court in August when a federal judge started asking basic questions about blanket immunity for the future. He is currently on pre-trial release and subject to a number of terms, including employment requirements and drug testing.

Shortly afterward Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as Special Counsel, despite claiming he previously had the tools he needed to fully investigate the younger Biden. President Joe Biden maintains he is proud of his son and that neither of them did anything wrong.

