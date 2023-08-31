In Case There's Any Doubt, Ted Cruz Says There's 'No Legitimate Reason' Biden Used Aliases

Concerns about the pervasive Biden family corruption have only become more pronounced. It was just recently revealed that President Joe Biden had an alias when communicating with son Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer, and that he did so while serving as vice president. In case there was any doubt, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) laid out in the latest episode of his podcast that that is not normal.

the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was revealed to have 54,000 emails and records linked to Biden's email addresses. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has sought access to all of those documents using those aliases.

Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business

https://t.co/D6A8t6GwCW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2023

During Wednesday's edition of "The Verdict," which Cruz co-hosts with Ben Ferguson, the senator provided a bit of a recap on the situation, highlighting in particular how the aliases were used for contact with Hunter, who is not an employee of the U.S. government. Then Vice President Biden would use alias such as Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware, which Cruz pointed out are just "the three that we know of."

"Some, if not many of them, concerned Ukraine," as Cruz pointed out, who also framed the reveal of 5,400 emails as an answer for those "wondering how much the Biden family business was Hunter selling access to and more fundamentally favors from daddy."



Cruz reminded how he has said before that "there is no legitimate reason for the sitting Vice President of the United States to use a fake email on official government emails to his son about Ukraine at the same time that Hunter Biden was making millions of dollars being paid by a Ukrainian oligarch for daddy's favors."

So much is still unknown, Cruz pointed out, because of NARA's refusal to hand the documents over. This includes when Biden decided to use what emails for what conversations. As the senator also mentioned, though, "we haven't seen Joe Biden answer a question about this because the Biden White House believes he's not accountable to the American people."

Then again, the mainstream media isn't exactly asking questions. They don't want the story out there. Cruz pointed out how "we've seen the corporate media completely silent on this," as he named names with CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC not covering it, as "it's not news" to them.

"Why? Because it counters their official propaganda line. And so, they just utterly ignore it," Cruz offered, once more stressing how there's no reason for Biden to have used those aliases. "But on its face, there is no legitimate explanation for this. And the Biden White House has not even tried to suggest a legitimate explanation for this."

The narrative from the White House has been constantly shifting. Not only have questions and concerns gone unanswered and dismissed, as any wrongdoing is dismissed, but White House Press Secretary actually denied that the narrative had even changed when confronted about it.

After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story Straight https://t.co/PM3jSRCKtg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2023

Of course, a double standard is at hand. NewsBusters has been constantly highlighting the double standard of the obsessive negative coverage of former and potentially future President Donald Trump, while the Biden family corruption goes ignored. Ferguson made a point to bring up how the media would act if it was Trump caught in a similar situation.

"Can you imagine if Donald Trump would have had alias emails, like burner email accounts to use while he was the president? Or anyone at the White House at any level of importance, they would have gone full-blown investigation into this," Ferguson raised.

To that, Cruz pointed out there's a likelihood something is trying to be hidden or covered up, summing up not just the lack of accountability and transparency from this administration, but the media's role in being complicit in it as well.



"Well, listen, if you use a burner email, a fake email, if you use a burner phone as it's now been reported Joe Biden did, the natural implication is you're trying to hide something. You're trying to get around the law. There's a reason you're hiding who you are. If not, there's no reason to have the fake email," Cruz laid out. "And again, the White House has not attempted to give any innocent explanation for this. And to be honest, I can't imagine what an innocent explanation would be, but their innocent explanation is, well, gosh, we're the White House, and so the media doesn't cover it."

Biden Caught With Over 5,000 Fake Emails, Plus 8 BIG Legislative Victories for Texas. @benfergusonshow and I discuss on #Verdict. https://t.co/f3R4kX995o — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 30, 2023

Perhaps nobody has proven Cruz and Ferguson's points more when it comes to the mainstream media protecting the Biden family than The Washington Post's Phllip Bump, with Miranda Devine highlighting why in her Wednesday night column for The New York Post.

Bump has lashed out at anyone who would question his narrative on serving as a gatekeeper on the Biden family, and his outlet has even gone after Professor Jonathan Turley for daring to question Bump's narrative.

The 5,400 documents are not the only recent issue regarding Hunter Biden and then Vice President Joe Biden to be uncovered. The House Oversight Committee is now looking to get to the bottom of why Hunter was allowed access on Air Force Two and Marine Two. Chairman Comer and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who also serves on the Oversight Committee, are now requesting records from NARA related to such access.

Lawmakers Demand Biden's VP Travel Records to Probe Use of Air Force Two to Enrich Family

https://t.co/OLonMgF0mZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2023



