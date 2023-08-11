Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The news comes two weeks after Biden's plea deal, previously handed down by Weiss' office, fell apart in federal court after a judge discovered a broad immunity clause for future charges buried in the agreement -- including felony violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

JUST IN — Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/DsGLpGLcRL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2023

Previously Weiss claimed he had all the tools and independence necessary to investigate Hunter Biden without Special Counsel designation. After five years of investigation Weiss charged Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors and a diversion program for the illegal possession of a firearm, which is always a felony offense. IRS whistleblowers recently testified that Weiss' previous investigation of Hunter Biden was handled improperly and with political infuence.

"If Weiss had the authorities he needed, why does he need to be a special counsel? Do you still have faith in U.S. Attorney Weiss after the [Hunter Biden] deal fell apart?"



Biden AG Merrick Garland: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/qwSn8R4ih7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

TODAY: AG Merrick Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation



JUNE: IRS Whistleblower Shapley testifies that he personally witnessed David Weiss claim that "he was not the deciding person in whether charges were filed" against Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/gZcaNkPAbS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2023

Garland said he intends to make Weiss' final report available to the public.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are vowing to push forward with their own investigation into Biden family shell companies and $20 million in payouts from foreign actors.

House Republicans are holding the corrupt Biden Fam & administration accountable & putting relentless pressure on them, resulting in this long overdue announcement.



I hope Weiss will not continue slow—walking the investigations into the president's son. We need accountability. https://t.co/KFup8wffP8 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 11, 2023

This story has been updated with additional information.