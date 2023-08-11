Biden’s Stolen Valor
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Is Going to Trial
Is Joe Biden a Target in the DOJ Special Counsel Investigation?
Now That His Plea Deal Is Dead, Here Are Hunter Biden's Pretrial Release...
The Garbage Women's Soccer Team That Hates America
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for...
One Tweet That Sums Up the January 6 Committee's Evidence Fiasco
Why One GOP Candidate Complains About Having to Be at the Iowa State...
Border States Busing Migrants to Sanctuary Cities Proves to Be a Winning Strategy
Al Sharpton Accuses GOP of Playing the Race Card With VP Harris
CNN Moans Republicans Don’t Trust Them, Trump Will Cancel ‘Morning Joe’, and Which...
‘The Castle of Lies Is Crumbling’: WaPo Quietly Issues Yet Another ‘Update’ to...
Here's Why University Professors Are Suing This Pro-Life State
Court Blocks Law Protecting Women's Spaces From Biological Male 'Transgender' Students
Tipsheet

Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Hunter Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 11, 2023 12:25 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The news comes two weeks after Biden's plea deal, previously handed down by Weiss' office, fell apart in federal court after a judge discovered a broad immunity clause for future charges buried in the agreement -- including felony violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. 

Previously Weiss claimed he had all the tools and independence necessary to investigate Hunter Biden without Special Counsel designation. After five years of investigation Weiss charged Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors and a diversion program for the illegal possession of a firearm, which is always a felony offense. IRS whistleblowers recently testified that Weiss' previous investigation of Hunter Biden was handled improperly and with political infuence.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

Garland said he intends to make Weiss' final report available to the public. 

Meanwhile, House Republicans are vowing to push forward with their own investigation into Biden family shell companies and $20 million in payouts from foreign actors. 

This story has been updated with additional information.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Matt Vespa
One Tweet That Sums Up the January 6 Committee's Evidence Fiasco Matt Vespa
Things Got Heated When Martha MacCallum Asked Kirby About the Bidens' Influence Peddling Scheme Leah Barkoukis
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness? Victor Davis Hanson
You Know That Rumor About Barack Obama? It's Resurfaced Again. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis