House Chairmen Demand Hunter's Attorneys Provide Details of Leaked Communications on Failed Plea Deal

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Wednesday sent out a letter to Hunter Biden's attorneys, Chris Clark and Abbe Lowell.

The chairmen are demanding that their committees be provided with documents by September 20, including those that are referenced in reports published by The New York Times and POLITICO on August 19, weeks after Hunter's sweetheart plea deal fell apart after questions were raised by Judge Maryellen Noreika about the deal's unprecedented scope. "The information contained in these articles reinforces serious concerns regarding whether the Department has handled a case involving President Biden’s son in an impartial manner that is consistent with other prosecutions," the letter mentions.

Because the private communications found their way into the media reports mentioned above, it appears that they were leaked to the outlets mentioned above.

"There are a limited number of people who would have had access to the documents and communications discussed in these articles, and based on the narrative set forth in these pieces, the Committees believe it is highly likely that these materials were provided to these media outlets by or at the direction of the Biden legal defense team, of which you are or were a member," the letter mentions. "Given that these disclosures have been made to two media outlets and this information has been widely publicized, no basis exists to withhold these documents and communications from the Committees, including on the basis of any purported duty of confidentiality, work product, or other privilege interest."

In total, the chairmen are asking for 20 different items, including details about the specific items referenced in the reports mentioned above.

Other items requested about the communications include "All communications between Clark Smith Villazor LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP, or any member of the Biden legal defense team and the New York Times, Politico, or any other news organization concerning the materials referenced, explicitly or otherwise, in the New York Times article or Politico article;" and "All other communications between Clark Smith Villazor LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP, or any member of the Biden legal defense team and the Department of Justice, including any U.S. Attorney’s Office."

If the attorneys fail to provide the documents, the chairmen warn that they may need Clark, Lowell, and/or even Hunter to provide testimony.

Such isn't the only news to come out on Wednesday to do with Hunter Biden. It was also revealed that Special Counsel David Weiss will be indicting Hunter by the end of the month for gun charges.

