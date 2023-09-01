Gas Prices Are Rearing Their Ugly Head Again

No matter how many times this administration has a penchant for touting gas prices, Americans have experienced record high prices throughout various points of Joe Biden's presidency. Just in time for Labor Day, experts are warning that gas prices are not only climbing higher, but they are reaching historic highs for this time of year.

Even CNN is admitting as much, telling viewers that if they are traveling this weekend they can expect to pay more at the pump, since "gas prices are hovering around historic highs for this time of year," which as of Thursday was at an average price of about $3.83 per gallon, per AAA.

When it comes to just how close that figure was to the record high for that time of year, CNN Business Anchor Rahel Soloman pointed to how "a CNN review of federal data shows that for the week leading up to Labor Day, the record high was set in 2012 at $3.84 a gallon."

These levels could get even worse, as Forbes highlighted when pointing to expert opinions. One of the opinions included is a blog post issued on August 24 by AAA, when gas prices had been lower. As the post mentioned at the time:

...As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead. “Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”

The Biden administration, and even Biden himself, have promoted the depleting of the emergency reserves with reckless abandon since November 2021, and have credited such actions in the periods when g as prices have dipped. Even fellow Democrats have criticized the move, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) calling it a "Band-Aid" fix. The administration has, meanwhile, steadfastly refused to engage in other actions that could help, such as restoring the Keystone XL pipeline. Biden has halted other pipelines as part of his war on energy.

When questioned about high has prices, Biden and his administration in the past have blamed Russia, OPEC, and COVID. It's a narrative that's been constantly changing.

Americans have experienced the highest gas prices on record during the Biden administration. According to AAA, that was on June 14, 2022, when the average cost of gas was $5.016 per gallon.