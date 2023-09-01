Like Communism, the Climate Change Agenda Will Kill Millions
Big Tech Has Labeled This Story As 'Dangerous' and 'Derogatory.' You Be the...
Was the Transanity We're Seeing Nationwide Previewed in This NBC Segment in 2012?
Even CNN Had to Highlight the Fatal Flaw in New York's Lawsuit Against...
When You Try to Run Over Police Officers, You Will Get Shot
Stream of Kurtiousness Visits Townhall HQ
Watch What Happened When Biden Was Asked About Americans' Financial Struggles
Photos: Extensive Damage to Cedar Key After Hurricane Idalia
A Florida Hurricane Delivers Hot Air Blather
'The Most Privileged Nursing Home in the Country': Haley Reacts to Latest McConnell...
Haley Has the Right Idea
Will Pelosi's Denigrating Comments Help Trump Just Like Hillary's 'Basket Full of Deplorab...
How One State Pushed Back Against the Pro-Trans Agenda
Tudor Dixon Claims Trump Advised Her to Change Her Messaging on Abortion
Tipsheet

Gas Prices Are Rearing Their Ugly Head Again

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 01, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

No matter how many times this administration has a penchant for touting gas prices, Americans have experienced record high prices throughout various points of Joe Biden's presidency. Just in time for Labor Day, experts are warning that gas prices are not only climbing higher, but they are reaching historic highs for this time of year.

Even CNN is admitting as much, telling viewers that if they are traveling this weekend they can expect to pay more at the pump, since "gas prices are hovering around historic highs for this time of year," which as of Thursday was at an average price of about $3.83 per gallon, per AAA

When it comes to just how close that figure was to the record high for that time of year, CNN Business Anchor Rahel Soloman pointed to how "a CNN review of federal data shows that for the week leading up to Labor Day, the record high was set in 2012 at $3.84 a gallon."

These levels could get even worse, as Forbes highlighted when pointing to expert opinions. One of the opinions included is a blog post issued on August 24 by AAA, when gas prices had been lower. As the post mentioned at the time:

...As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.

“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”   

Recommended

Watch What Happened When Biden Was Asked About Americans' Financial Struggles Spencer Brown

The Biden administration, and even Biden himself, have promoted the depleting of the emergency reserves with reckless abandon since November 2021, and have credited such actions in the periods when g as prices have dipped. Even fellow Democrats have criticized the move, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) calling it a "Band-Aid" fix. The administration has, meanwhile, steadfastly refused to engage in other actions that could help, such as restoring the Keystone XL pipeline. Biden has halted other pipelines as part of his war on energy.

When questioned about high has prices, Biden and his administration in the past have blamed Russia, OPEC, and COVID. It's a narrative that's been constantly changing.

Americans have experienced the highest gas prices on record during the Biden administration. According to AAA, that was on June 14, 2022, when the average cost of gas was $5.016 per gallon. 

Tags: GAS PRICES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happened When Biden Was Asked About Americans' Financial Struggles Spencer Brown
Even CNN Had to Highlight the Fatal Flaw in New York's Lawsuit Against Trump Matt Vespa
Will Pelosi's Denigrating Comments Help Trump Just Like Hillary's 'Basket Full of Deplorables' Did? Rebecca Downs
When You Try to Run Over Police Officers, You Will Get Shot Matt Vespa
New Emails Explain Why Burisma Gave Hunter Biden That Cushy Board Seat Matt Vespa
Tucker Makes Stunning Prediction About How They'll Try to Get Trump Next Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch What Happened When Biden Was Asked About Americans' Financial Struggles Spencer Brown