James Carville: Cavalry Isn't Coming to Stop Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 15, 2025 1:30 AM
Democratic strategist James Carville has been on a tear recently, which is also why he’ll likely continue to be ignored by his party, which considers him too much of the old world. That’s a shame: those ‘old guard’ Democrats knew how to win elections. This crop could and should listen to the veterans who have actually won these contests, but Carville isn’t ‘woke.’ He’s found the Democratic messaging to be too female, and so he offended a lot of people. Still, the man isn’t one to shut up. 

He's giving a new warning for his party as we enter a second Trump presidency: hope and change is dead, and the “calvary” isn’t coming to save them. Meaning, don’t expect some divine setback or a conservative Republican revolt to arise and halt the Trump agenda. By extension, there will be no magic bill, a body blow on a piece of legislation on the House or Senate floor, or a court ruling—nothing is coming to save them (via Fox News): 

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that the party should not put false hope in Republicans emerging to impede the Trump administration’s actions. 

On the Politics War room podcast, Carville mocked "the people who go on TV on a panel after the election and say, ‘Don't worry, everything's going to be fine,’" and "’We can work with him.’" 

He also mocked the people who hold out hope that "’some responsible conservative Republican is going to save us from this,’" and argued, "They didn't come, they're not there, okay? Let's just get over it, they're not coming, the cavalry is not coming, the courts are not coming, nothing." 

[…] 

The longtime Democratic strategist expressed hope that the party can establish a new strategy and "pick a unifying theme" that the Americans public "will find to be credible, the Democrats will find to be really credible and excite them." He warned, however, that "it has to be true." 

Yet, it is true that the Democratic National Committee picked two losers to helm the party after the 2024 losses, David Hogg being one of them. The rumor mill is that Carville is apoplectic over that decision:

