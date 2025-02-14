Wait, That's How the Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Got Confirmed?

Last night, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, a Biden appointee, ordered President Trump to end his 90-day freeze on foreign aid. He reasoned that the administration didn’t consider the “extraordinary harm” caused by this decision. There’s an interesting story about this judge: We wouldn’t have had to deal with him if it weren't for GOP absences on the Senate floor.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Biden Judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali bans Trump from freezing foreign aid. Ali was president of the radical MJC.



Confirmed - November 2024. pic.twitter.com/AfBB3mqzpt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 14, 2025

Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily restore funding for foreign assistance programs https://t.co/MCxN2iI0sM — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2025

Ali was confirmed on November 24, 2024, on a 50-49 vote.

BREAKING: Judge Amir Ali, a recent appointee of President Biden, just ordered the Trump administration to lift the funding freeze for foreign aid. You won't believe how this DEI lifetime appointee got voted in. https://t.co/Ih5P3OzPBN pic.twitter.com/jvq2xUzCzI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2025

BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed radical left-wing activist Amir H. Ali to serve as a LIFETIME District Judge for the District of Columbia by a narrow vote of 50-49.



This confirmation was made possible by the absence of @SenatorBraun (R-IN), who, if present, would have made… pic.twitter.com/AiXS4NeEUR — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 20, 2024

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), now governor of Indiana, was not present to cast his vote. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) voted with Republicans against Ali. If Braun had been around, it would’ve been a 50-50 tie, and the nomination would’ve failed because Kamala Harris wasn’t in Washington DC. She was on vacation in Hawaii.

Show up for your votes, folks.

H/T Publius.