Wait, That's How the Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Got Confirmed?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 14, 2025 2:30 PM
Last night, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, a Biden appointee, ordered President Trump to end his 90-day freeze on foreign aid. He reasoned that the administration didn’t consider the “extraordinary harm” caused by this decision. There’s an interesting story about this judge: We wouldn’t have had to deal with him if it weren't for GOP absences on the Senate floor. 

Ali was confirmed on November 24, 2024, on a 50-49 vote

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), now governor of Indiana, was not present to cast his vote. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) voted with Republicans against Ali. If Braun had been around, it would’ve been a 50-50 tie, and the nomination would’ve failed because Kamala Harris wasn’t in Washington DC. She was on vacation in Hawaii. 

Show up for your votes, folks.

H/T Publius

