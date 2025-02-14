Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation Efforts

A growing petition to deport Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) is gaining significant traction. Many people are signing it, expressing frustration over her controversial statements and actions that impede law enforcement efforts. The petition calls for the Somali-born congresswoman to be removed from the United States, citing her perceived disloyalty to American values and repeated criticisms of the country. As calls for accountability mount, many are questioning how someone with her outspoken views was allowed to hold public office in the first place.

Emerging Republican lawmaker, Texas Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) sent out a petition, calling for Omar to be arrested and deported to her birth country. He added that the U.S. “would be a much better place if she were to be sent back.” Omar has lived in the U.S. since 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000.

Gill accused Omar of advising illegal Somali immigrants on how to avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids after leaked video footage revealed the Squad member instructing Somali-born constituents on what actions to take if confronted by ICE officials.

“Friend, we should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country. And frankly, America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia,” Gill wrote in a fundraising email. She is “more loyal to illegal Somalians” than U.S. citizens, adding that Omar is “facilitating a full-scale invasion of our country.”

He suggested that she could be found guilty of treason and stated that the "time has come to arrest and deport Ilhan Omar.”

“I have had my fill of foreigners storming our border, complaining about and disparaging our country, and then helping more and more of them invade our lands… And I know the American people are too,” Gill wrote. “If you’re as sick and tired of it as I am, sign my petition, and let’s send her back to Somalia, where she belongs.”

In a video released on February 4, Omar, speaking in Arabic, advised illegal Somali immigrants that if approached by ICE officers, they should inform the agents that a lawyer had instructed them not to answer questions or provide their name, immigration status, or information about their mode of entry.

Several reports have raised questions about Omar's immigrant background, with one alleging that she married her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen rumored to be her brother, for him to gain a green card. She dismissed such claims after the FBI opened an investigation, calling them “disgusting lies.”

In response to Gill’s remarks, Omar declared him to be a “racist” and a “fascist.”

“It is truly disgusting that members of the Republican party feel emboldened to engage in racist and quite frankly fascist remarks,” she said in a statement to Axios. “Representative Gill’s attempt to clout chase by threatening to deport a legal US citizen because you disagree with them is directly out of Donald Trump’s fascist playbook. I hope Representative Gill learns a thing or two about the value immigrants bring to this country and stop threatening Americans that disagree with him.”