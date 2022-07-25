White House Gets Blasted for Typo and Gaslighting

The White House is working overtime to redefine the term "recession" and is telling Americans they should be happy gas is sitting around $4.50 per gallon.

This morning President Joe Biden's communications team tweeted out two graphics about gas prices. One says "per person."

For American families looking for a little more breathing room, these savings matter. pic.twitter.com/IdDv2JGXAD — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

Americans and Republican political operatives are taking note of the gaslighting on high gas prices.

Who spellchecked this…? What is a “peson?” https://t.co/xiinvtyylv — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 25, 2022

I've done the math. Average drivers are still spending $109.30 MORE per month than they were before Biden took office.



For American families, these EXTRA COSTS matter. https://t.co/jB5SBCynQE pic.twitter.com/xAW7YIfiAd — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) July 25, 2022

This is like when they bragged about reducing the deficit relative to a year full of trillion dollar emergency Covid relief bills. https://t.co/yAbBMXIGk2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 25, 2022

Joe Biden tweeted all weekend bragging that a gallon of gas costs over $4.30 and that he deserves credit.



Reminder: The nationwide average for a gallon of gas never topped $3 when Trump was in office!https://t.co/pYORqVpDhd — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the country is bracing for new GDP numbers this week and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.