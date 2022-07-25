White House Gets Blasted for Typo and Gaslighting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House is working overtime to redefine the term "recession" and is telling Americans they should be happy gas is sitting around $4.50 per gallon. 

This morning President Joe Biden's communications team tweeted out two graphics about gas prices. One says "per person." 

Americans and Republican political operatives are taking note of the gaslighting on high gas prices. 

Meanwhile, the country is bracing for new GDP numbers this week and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. 

