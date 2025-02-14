Tom Homan Targets AOC

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, has issued a stern warning to Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she hosted a webinar advising illegal immigrants on avoiding deportation. In an interview, Homan said that the congresswoman's actions could have serious legal consequences. He stated that encouraging people to evade law enforcement not only undermines U.S. immigration laws but could also put Ocasio-Cortez at risk for potentially aiding and abetting illegal activity.

This week, AOC hosted an Instagram Live webinar titled “Know Your Rights,” where she guided undocumented immigrants on navigating and avoiding interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The event, offered in English and Spanish, featured contributions from the Democratic congresswoman’s office and legal experts from the Immigrant Defense Project.

Genia Blaser, a lawyer with the Immigrant Defense Project, argued that ICE raids are “political” tactics designed to instill fear. Later in the webinar, AOC’s office advised individuals without legal status who are "worried about being apprehended by ICE” to submit a privacy release form so her office can intervene regarding the ICE raids. At one point during the webinar, Ocasio-Cortez’s office informed undocumented immigrants that they are not obligated to open their doors to ICE agents and should instead ask them to return with a warrant before entering their homes.

In response, Homan warned the Democratic "Squad" member that she was overstepping legal boundaries and likely to face consequences for obstructing law enforcement efforts.

“So, I’m working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So, maybe AOC’s gonna be in trouble now,” Homan said during an interview on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“This is about public safety; this is about community safety. You're putting the public at great risk, you're putting our officers at great risk, you're even putting the illegal alien at great risk because anything can happen on arrest on the street,” he continued.

AOC responded by mocking Homan on the social media platform Bluesky, an app developed as an alternative for those, mostly Democrats, who refuse to use X due to its ownership by Elon Musk.

“‘MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,’” she wrote. “Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

This comes as sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi announced lawsuits against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Bondi accused the state of prioritizing illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens, warning that “it stops today.”

Despite the number of deportations surpassing the average daily apprehensions this year compared to last, Homan expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of ICE enforcement. He pointed to the obstacles sanctuary cities pose, hindering law enforcement efforts.