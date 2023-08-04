Is Florida 'Banning' This AP College Course? DeSantis' Office Responds

On Thursday, word came that Florida had supposedly "banned" the College Board's course on AP Psychology, according to a statement that was tweeted out by the College Board.

It's a lengthy statement, but just by reading the first paragraph, the situation seems clear enough, including who's to blame here.

"We are sad to have learned that today the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing Florida superintendents that teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law. The state has said districts are free to teach AP Psychology only if it excludes any mention of these essential topics," it read with added emphasis.

So the course is "effectively banned," and it's because certain content "on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law." The statement also admits that districts are free to teach the course if it removes the problematic content, which the College Board claims is essential.

The statement later goes on to acknowledge the College Board's role in the matter as well. "To be clear, any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements. Therefore, we advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course," it reads in part.

The Florida Department of Education released a statement about the course being supposedly banned, saying that they did not "ban" the course, also calling to attention the timing of how the school year is just about to begin:

Just one week before school starts, the College Board is attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course. The Department didn’t “ban” the course. The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly. The other advanced course providers (including the International Baccalaureate program) had no issue providing the college credit psychology course.

Many outlets went with the "effectively banned" phrasing in their headlines, but that doesn't mean the hysteria isn't there.

The pinned tweet for Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers (AFT) includes a statement that is even more outrageous than that from the College Board. While it takes stabs at Florida and the state's Republican governor Ron DeSantis throughout, the last paragraph is especially ridiculous.

"Sadly, it’s all part of the DeSantis playbook of eroding rights, censoring those he disagrees with and undermining access to knowledge. Just this year, countless educators have been forced to remove or cover up their classroom libraries under threat of sanctions and jail, countless students have lost out because the governor ended AP African American studies, and now this assault on AP psychology," the concluding paragraph claimed. "It’s an unconscionable but far-from-surprising move from an extremist and increasingly unpopular leader who is fast becoming both a national pariah and a global embarrassment."

Meanwhile, Florida ranks number one in education. If Weingarten and the AFT really cared about education, perhaps they'd give some credit where it's due in that remark instead of claiming a sitting governor is "fast becoming both a national pariah and a global embarrassment."

Replies to the College Board's tweet also aptly questioned why it is that students need to learn about "sexual orientation and gender identity," especially since it wasn't previously taught in such a way in the past. It's worth noting that Weingarten's response also claimed that "[a] college-level course on psychology that excises a discussion of gender and sexual orientation would be incomplete, inaccurate and unscientific."

The full statement is below:

