Hunter Biden Lied to Judge About His Status As a Practicing Attorney

Hunter Biden's plea deal for tax and gun charges fell apart last Wednesday, but damning details of what went down continue to come pouring in. As the Daily Mail covered in exclusive reporting on Monday, Hunter Biden was asked by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika if he was a member of the bar and where. Although he responded that he was, in the District of Columbia and in Connecticut, the report mentions that records show he was suspended in Connecticut more than two years ago.

"A Judicial Branch spokeswoman said he is 'currently not in good standing' after failing to pay his $75 annual fees since 2018," the report mentions. The records included in the Daily Mail's reports show that Noreika asked Hunter Biden about if he is a member of the bar, where, and that the conversation then moved on.

Trending Politics' Collin Rugg also tweeted out the relevant transcript on Monday. "The Hunter Biden train wreck continues...," he wrote in his tweet.



NEW: Hunter Biden lied to judge Maryellen Noreika under oath by claiming that he was a member of the Connecticut bar according to the Daily Mail.



"You're member of the bar?" Noreika asked.



"Yes..." Hunter said. "District of Columbia & Connecticut."



Former state Sen. Kevin Rennie, who spoke to the Daily Mail about his finds, first spotted the the claim. Rennie currently is a lawyer and columnist and has a blog known as Daily Ructions:

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Rennie, a former Connecticut state legislator, called Hunter's statement to the judge 'extraordinary' adding that he 'misled the court'. 'I'm careful about using the word 'lie' because I don't know what was in his head. But he certainly should have known better,' he said. 'A lawyer who is asked under oath where he is admitted to practice and does not include in his response that he is suspended from practice in one of them has misled the court. 'He did not give her an answer that, I think most judges would see under these circumstances, was in good faith. It omitted crucial facts. 'Clearly he thought he was admitted to the practice in Connecticut. He ought to know, after 26 years, that certain obligations come with that. And they are by no means onerous. His State of Connecticut Judicial Branch online record says Hunter was admitted to the state bar in April 1997.

In addition to pointing to such details about how Hunter misled the court, Rennie went on to explain how he would have received plenty of notice:

Rennie said Hunter would have received several requests each year to pay his mandatory state bar fees, as well as reminders about his requirement to do 12 hours of legal education each year, which he appears to have ignored. On March 16, 2021 Hunter had an 'administrative suspension for failure to pay the Client Security Fund fee', his Connecticut bar records say. This was repeated on November 30 that year, and again on June 14 last year. Hunter's bar registration for Washington, D.C. says he is currently in good standing. Connecticut Judicial Branch spokesperson Melissa Farley said the First Son 'is currently not in good standing due to Attorney Biden's failure to register or comply with the Statewide Grievance Committee's [Minimum Continuing Legal Education] requirement since 2018…and to pay the Client Security Fund fee for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.' 'It's only $75,' Rennie told DailyMail.com. 'The Judicial Branch, they're very good about reminding people that they need to pay by June 15. So I was surprised. 'I was also surprised that given what we all assume he's paying in legal fees, that someone at the law firm representing him would have just checked the box to make sure everything was as it should be – such as 'You paid the $75, didn't you?' 'They should have anticipated those basic biographical questions you're going to be asked by a judge, especially when the intention was to enter a guilty plea. 'It's careless, not paying attention. I suppose that's not a surprise given his history, which he's certainly emphasizing in this proceeding.' Rennie, 64, said the $75 annual fee helps pay for a fund for victims of attorney fraud.

Rennie currently identifies as "an unaffiliated voter" and voted for President Joe Biden, adding he expects he would do so again. "I voted for Joe Biden. I expect if he's the Democratic nominee I'd vote for him again," he said.

This is but one issue that Hunter Biden and his legal team faced with Noreika. On the eve of the plea deal, the judge threatened the legal team with sanctions after they were accused of misleading the court so as to have a brief from House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) redacted. The legal team claimed it had been a "misunderstanding" and that "no misrepresentation had occurred."

Hunter and his attorneys appear to have little to no respect for the judge or the process, as there were also reports that they had been "fuming" at Noreika.



