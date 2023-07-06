Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
MTG Voted Out of House Freedom Caucus

Sarah Arnold
July 06, 2023
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was booted out of the House Freedom Caucus following an overwhelming vote. 

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) confirmed the news saying that the board decided to remove Greene because of “some of the things she’s done,” including her infamous feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), where she called the Colorado Republican “a little bitch” on the House floor.

Harris told Politico that the tense exchange between Greene and Boebert was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and “publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should.”

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said. 

Her ousting from the group comes after several caucus members expressed dissatisfaction with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) controversial debt bill deal with President Joe Biden-- which Greene chose to support. 

“I think all of that mattered,” Harris said, referring to the debt bill and Greene’s support for McCarthy.

Many House Freedom Caucus members opposed McCarthy’s deal with Biden, calling it “insanity.” However, Greene supported the House Speaker’s arrangement. 

This is the first time a member has been formally voted out of the House Freedom Caucus. The vote took place the morning before the House left for a two-week recess ahead of the Independence Day holiday despite disagreements on spending still looming. 

Harris refused to say how he voted on the matter but praised House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.) for being a “true leader” and doing a “great job.”

Despite her ousting, Greene has continued to feud with the House Freedom Caucus, bashing longtime member Ken Buck (R-CO) for his resistance to cutting the Justice Department’s funding.


