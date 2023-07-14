DA Alvin Bragg Makes Curious Admission About NYC Crime

Crime is so bad in New York City that even Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is admitting he is concerned for family members who take the subway. "I know the statistics that transit crime is down, but when one of my family members gets on the train, I, too, get a knot in my stomach," Bragg said during a recent interview with Fox 5.

Radical Far-Left DA Alvin Bragg says subway crime scares him, but yet refuses to do anything about it#crime #America #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/vsQtJiVzqf — Secure America Now 🇺🇸 (@SecureAmerica) July 14, 2023

A Siena poll released earlier this week did find that 61 percent of New Yorkers are worried about being a victim of a crime. Eighty-seven percent say that crime is a serious problem in the state and 57 percent said it's a problem in the community. Don Levy, the director of Siena College Research Institute (SCRI), called that 61 percent figure "disturbingly high."

New York City residents are particularly concerned about crime, the poll found.

While Bragg had a point in talking about people being fearful of crime, it turns out he got his statistics wrong when it comes to the numbers going down.

As the New York Post highlighted:

The soft-on-criminals prosecutor appeared to reference the latest NYPD data that show major crime in the city’s subway system being down 4.6% in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2022. But last month alone, transit crime actually spiked more than 18%, with 195 incidents compared to the 165 over the course of June last year, the data shows.

Not only is it particularly rich that Bragg would claim to acknowledge concerns about transit crime, since he's the one who could actually do something about it, but he's actively punished the people who would dare to protect the family members he claims to worry about, while going soft on other criminals.

If only Alvin Bragg was in a position to actually do something about it 🤔 https://t.co/9dH1vHisHQ — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 12, 2023

Last month, a Manhattan grandly jury indicted Marine Daniel Penny for manslaughter charges, for which he has entered a "not guilty" plea. Penny had placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold after he threatened terrified passengers of a subway train in early May. Neely, who had been arrested over 40 times, including for trying to kidnap a 7-year-old, later died. The Marine had surrendered himself peacefully not long after it was announced Bragg's office was caving to pressure and would charge him.

Jordan Williams was also charged last month with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in a separate incident, after stabbing Devictor Ouedraogo in order to protect himself and his girlfriend, whom Ouedraogo had punched in the face, in addition to menacing other passengers on the subway.

Bragg's comments were discussed on many Fox News programs, including "The Five" and "Gutfeld!," both which include Greg Gutfeld as a host. Gutfeld was particularly harsh when discussing the Soros-backed DA in his Thursday night monologue dedicated to crime rates in liberal cities, especially as he referred to Bragg as a "human hot pocket," and emphasized that Bragg's "policies put his own children, his own children, in danger."

"Oh, he's got a knot in his stomach," Gutfeld said with mock sympathy. "He should be grateful it's not a bullet! He's putting his own kids in danger to support a destructive ideology," something Gutfeld said made him "some dad."

"If anyone deserves to be mugged by reality, it's him," Gutfeld offered about Bragg. "But it never is him, or anybody like him, it's always someone else," as he went on to reference the Siena poll results mentioned above.

"But talk about a lose-lose," Gutfeld said, highlighting a gravely unfair standard. "If they're unsuccessfully defending themselves they die, and if they win, they're gonna go to jail for manslaughter."

