John Brennan Grilled Over CIA Election Interference
Mayorkas Gives Disastrous Press Briefing as Border Security Completely Collapses
Here We Go: Biden to Mass Release Illegal Immigrants Onto American Streets
213 House Democrats Vote Against Securing the Border Hours Before Title 42 Expires
Here’s the Latest on the Other Texas Mass Shooting the Liberal Media Decided...
Facebook Censors Hung Cao's Townhall Column on Border Security for 'Hate Speech'
'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing
The Eerie Facebook Message That Foreshadowed a Tragic End for Multiple Families in...
The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall
A Media Heroine Shrinks
Pressed by Judicial Watch, Pennsylvania Cleans Up Its Voter Rolls
Why Are Teachers in California Going on Strike?
Republicans Strike a Blow Against Illegal Immigration
Actress Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During NY Protest
Tipsheet

Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 11, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to bring manslaughter charges against former Marine Daniel Penny after he saved lives and protected fellow New Yorkers from a violent, longtime criminal on the subway. 

"The 24-year-old former Marine seen on video gripping the neck of Jordan Neely, who died of the chokehold on the floor of an F train in Manhattan this month, is expected to be charged and surrender as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York," NBC 4 New York reports."[The] decision to charge Daniel Penny was made by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office – and will happen without being presented to a grand jury at this time."

Last week Jordan Neely, who was previously arrested 40 times and attempted to kidnap a seven year old girl, was subdued by Penny and others after threatening violence against subway passengers. As a result of Neely's actions and threats, he died. Video shows Penny putting Neely in a recover position after stopping his threatening posture. 

Recommended

'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown


Tags: BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown
'Crisis': Bud Light's Trans Stunt Gets Anheuser-Busch Stock Downgraded Spencer Brown
Biden EPA Unveils Radical New Rule That Will Decimate American Energy Spencer Brown
John Brennan Grilled Over CIA Election Interference Katie Pavlich
'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take in More Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson
Trump Probably Gave Liberals Ulcers During CNN's Town Hall Last Night Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown