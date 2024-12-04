Tom Homan Ups the Ante in Verbal War With Sanctuary City Mayors

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director and incoming Trump Border Czar Tom Homan has been in a verbal war with sanctuary city mayors for weeks, warning them to get out of the way when federal authorites come to their towns looking for criminal illegal aliens.

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Homan upped the ante and warned local authorities that harboring illegal aliens is a felony.

"There will be consequences," Homan said.

HOMAN: “You can sit there & watch! Get out of the way. We’re doing it…It is a felony to knowingly harbor & conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It's a felony to impede a law enforcement officer…Don't cross that line, because there will be consequences.”



Earlier in the day the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the federal government has the authority to remove and deport illegal aliens from local jurisdictions, regardless of sanctuary status.

Deporation remains a top priority of the Trump administration and efforts are underway now to prepare for when President-elect Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.