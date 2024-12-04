It's Official: Peter Navarro Is Back for the Second Trump Term
Tom Homan Ups the Ante in Verbal War With Sanctuary City Mayors

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 04, 2024 11:30 AM
Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director and incoming Trump Border Czar Tom Homan has been in a verbal war with sanctuary city mayors for weeks, warning them to get out of the way when federal authorites come to their towns looking for criminal illegal aliens. 

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Homan upped the ante and warned local authorities that harboring illegal aliens is a felony. 

"There will be consequences," Homan said. 

Earlier in the day the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the federal government has the authority to remove and deport illegal aliens from local jurisdictions, regardless of sanctuary status. 

Deporation remains a top priority of the Trump administration and efforts are underway now to prepare for when President-elect Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

