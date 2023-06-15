NYC Man Charged With Killing Criminal Assaulter Who Attacked His Girlfriend on the Subway

Jordan Williams, 20, has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after fending off a man with a criminal history who was attacking his girlfriend while they were on New York City's subway system.
The New York Post reports the attacker, Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, was hassling other commuters on board a northbound J train approaching Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg Tuesday evening when he started arguing with Williams and his girlfriend. Ouedraogo punched Williams' girlfriend in the face during the altercation. Williams is accused of taking a knife and stabbing Ouedraogo twice. Ouedraogo was taken to the hospital where he pronounced dead.
Ouedraogo went to state prison in August 2009 for an attempted robbery in Queens. He was sentenced to three and a half years and was paroled in April of 2012 to immigration, according to the Post.
It's happening again.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023
An ex-con hassling people on a Brooklyn subway punched Jordan Williams' girlfriend in the face. They started fighting and he stabbed him in the chest and the man died.
Williams is now being charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.… pic.twitter.com/plH1AVbPfB
In the GiveSendGo Williams' mother set up for him, she said her son acted in self-defense and it is similar to the Daniel Penny case:
...he acted with courage to defend himself and passengers from a physically violent, reckless, and deranged individual. Jordan has been born and raised in Wayside Baptist Church, he is a high school graduate and an avid basketball player - lover of the sport! He is soft-spoken and respectful of those in his community and his elders. The heartbreak over these events have taken us by storm BUT our faith remains stronger than ever.
Why should Jordan have to suffer at Rikers Island and fight his case from a cage when he defended individuals on that train from danger which was already taking place. He should not suffer because he can not afford bail on a case where he simply was justified in the actions he took. Simply stated, these cases have become all too familiar in NYC, and this situation resembles that of Daniel Penny - who is out on bail and able to defend himself freely. We just pray for that same opportunity!!!!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member