It's Official: Peter Navarro Is Back for the Second Trump Term
Tom Homan Ups the Ante in Verbal War With Sanctuary City Mayors
Judge in Hunter Biden's Tax Case Takes a Blowtorch to His Pardon
CNN's Elie Honig Had the Perfect Line for Hunter Biden's Pardon
McConnell Sounds Off on Two Federal Judges Who Reversed Retirement Plans After Trump...
UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC
The Final House Race Has Been Called
VIP
Tucker Carlson Is Back in Moscow. Here's Why.
Here's What You Need to Know About the First-Ever SCOTUS Case on the...
Voter Turnout Was High, and Even Higher Participation Would Have Increased Trump's Victory...
Fani Willis in Legal Trouble Again
Republicans Still Don't Get It
The Looming Resistance to Donald Trump’s Immigration Agenda
Jill Biden’s Christmas Circus: A Confusing End to a Crummy Four Years
Tipsheet

Trump Called Pete Hegseth. Here's What He Told Him.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Pete Hegseth’s nomination was going to be a rough ride. The secretary of defense nominee has some rocky allegations regarding sexual misconduct, which he was never charged, and now we have some cockamamie stories about hard drinking. It’s the Brett Kavanaugh playbook all over again. The drinking stuff was quickly dismissed, with Hegseth’s colleagues slapping down the NBC News story. Still, The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Donald Trump was mulling replacement candidates in case Hegseth’s nomination falters. 

Advertisement

This morning, Hegseth said Trump called him, telling him to “keep going” and “keep fighting.” 

We’ll see how this plays out because the president-elect told the media that he’s all-in on Matt Gaetz, his former attorney general pick, before the Florida Republican withdrew his name, citing the confirmation process. It was also a test for the Senate Republican caucus, where Trump identified the four people who would most likely give him grief in the upper chamber.

Recommended

Fani Willis in Legal Trouble Again Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Hegseth’s baggage isn’t nearly as heavy or damning as Gaetz’s alleged indiscretions. The secretary of defense nominee also took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal, saying he's taken fire before and he won't back down:

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis in Legal Trouble Again Mia Cathell
It's Official: Peter Navarro Is Back for the Second Trump Term Katie Pavlich
Tom Homan Ups the Ante in Verbal War With Sanctuary City Mayors Katie Pavlich
CNN's Elie Honig Had the Perfect Line for Hunter Biden's Pardon Matt Vespa
Here's What You Need to Know About the First-Ever SCOTUS Case on the Medical Mutilation of 'Trans' Minors Mia Cathell
Judge in Hunter Biden's Tax Case Takes a Blowtorch to His Pardon Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis in Legal Trouble Again Mia Cathell
Advertisement