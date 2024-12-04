Trump Called Pete Hegseth. Here's What He Told Him.

Pete Hegseth’s nomination was going to be a rough ride. The secretary of defense nominee has some rocky allegations regarding sexual misconduct, which he was never charged, and now we have some cockamamie stories about hard drinking. It’s the Brett Kavanaugh playbook all over again. The drinking stuff was quickly dismissed, with Hegseth’s colleagues slapping down the NBC News story. Still, The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Donald Trump was mulling replacement candidates in case Hegseth’s nomination falters.

This morning, Hegseth said Trump called him, telling him to “keep going” and “keep fighting.”

Pete Hegseth says he spoke to Trump this morning and that Trump told him to “keep going” and “keep fighting.” pic.twitter.com/ZttPT259KY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 4, 2024

Trump just called out the Wall Street Journal just hours after they published a story claiming he was looking to replace Pete Hegseth.



He also confirms that he forced Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to withdraw his nomination over his arrest of a pastor. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LIS4vVRbIJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 4, 2024

We’ll see how this plays out because the president-elect told the media that he’s all-in on Matt Gaetz, his former attorney general pick, before the Florida Republican withdrew his name, citing the confirmation process. It was also a test for the Senate Republican caucus, where Trump identified the four people who would most likely give him grief in the upper chamber.

Hegseth’s baggage isn’t nearly as heavy or damning as Gaetz’s alleged indiscretions. The secretary of defense nominee also took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal, saying he's taken fire before and he won't back down: