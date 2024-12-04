Tom Homan Ups the Ante in Verbal War With Sanctuary City Mayors
It's Official: Peter Navarro Is Back for the Second Trump Term

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 04, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that Peter Navarro, who served in Trump's first White House term, is back for round two as a senior trade counselor. 

"I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST," Trump released in a statement. "The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas."

"Peter is not just a superb, Harvard-trained Economist, he is a noted author of more than a dozen bestselling books on strategic business management and unfair Trade. He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again," he continued. 

Earlier in the year, Navarro spent four months in federal prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena from House Democrats about January 6, 2021. Upon release, he spoke at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin. 

 

