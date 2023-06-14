Federal Reserve Hits 'Pause' on Interest Rate Hikes
NBC News Poll Reveals Most Americans Are Sane and Pro-Science on This Transgender...
Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down
Here's Who Sponsored This Year's Congressional Baseball Game
Sorry, Karine, the White House Flasher Does Reflect Your LGBT+ Event
Nicolle Wallace Throws a Fit Over Trump Visiting Cuban Restaurant
The Trump Indictment
Biden Gives Suspicious Response When Asked About Alleged Bribery Tapes
Miami Mayor Joins GOP Race
Elon Musk Attacks Biden WH's Use of Children to Push Its LGBTQ Agenda
Adam Schiff Avoids Being Censured in Republican-Controlled House, For Now
Teachers Union Unveils LGBTQ+ Toolkit for Indoctrination
Virginia's Largest School District Fighting AG's Subpoena Over National Merit Investigatio...
Lawmakers Reverse ‘Woke’ Transgender Student Policies to Protect Parents’ Rights
Tipsheet

NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 14, 2023 5:25 PM
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

 Given how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to maintain law and order in his jurisdiction, it’s unsurprising that this incident got this far in the legal process when it shouldn’t have. Daniel Penny is the former Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely has been described as some gentle giant, a Michael Jackson impersonator Penny murdered. The fact is that Neely was mentally ill and was threatening and violent toward other passengers on a New York City subway on May 1. 


Penny placed him in a chokehold, which led to his death. Penny and others’ lives were threatened, as Penny explained in an interview released by his lawyers, as the grand jury decision drew closer. Race and white nationalism have been tossed around about this case by liberal academics. There is no evidence that Penny is a racist. While saddened about Neely's death, Penny denied any ties to white supremacy and is adamant that what he did was justifiable homicide by self-defense. 

Now, Mr. Penny has been formally charged (via NBC News): 

Recommended

Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa


New York City grand jurors on Wednesday indicted Daniel Penny in the death of fellow subway rider Jordan Neely, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The death last month has been a lightning rod on issues of mental health, crime and race. 

The 24-year-old Marine veteran was indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the May 1 confrontation with the homeless man, the sources said. A representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on the matter to NBC News. 

A spokesperson for Penny declined to comment to NBC News on Wednesday. 

Penny and Neely were on an F train in Manhattan when Neely began engaging in "somewhat aggressive speech," witness Juan Alberto has told NBC New York. 

Bragg has charged other law-abiding citizens as well for lawful acts of self-defense. One of the worst cases is a bodega owner who killed an armed robber. Bragg’s office initially charged the man with second-degree murder before dropping the charges. In another incident, a parking valet shot an armed car thief who pulled the gun on the attendant who noticed him. After a struggle, the valet wrestled the weapon away from the thief, but not after the gun discharged, wounding the parking attendant, who later gained possession of the firearm and fired on the thief, striking him twice. The valet was later charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dropped again.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa
What the FBI Deputy Director Said About the Biden Bribe Allegations Should Worry Everyone Matt Vespa
Whoever Wrote This Chyron at Fox News Deserves a Massive Raise Matt Vespa
More Terrible News for Bud Light As It Tries to Turn Things Around Spencer Brown
Biden Gives Suspicious Response When Asked About Alleged Bribery Tapes Sarah Arnold
After What Jill Biden Said at a Fundraiser, You Have to Wonder What World Is She Living in Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa