NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death

Given how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to maintain law and order in his jurisdiction, it’s unsurprising that this incident got this far in the legal process when it shouldn’t have. Daniel Penny is the former Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely has been described as some gentle giant, a Michael Jackson impersonator Penny murdered. The fact is that Neely was mentally ill and was threatening and violent toward other passengers on a New York City subway on May 1.

WATCH: Daniel Penny, charged with manslaughter in Jordan Neely's chokehold death on NYC subway, speaks out in new interview clips released by his attorneys.



"The three main threats that he repeated over and over was, 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm prepared to go to jail for… pic.twitter.com/G5h8Gx4Qin — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2023





Penny placed him in a chokehold, which led to his death. Penny and others’ lives were threatened, as Penny explained in an interview released by his lawyers, as the grand jury decision drew closer. Race and white nationalism have been tossed around about this case by liberal academics. There is no evidence that Penny is a racist. While saddened about Neely's death, Penny denied any ties to white supremacy and is adamant that what he did was justifiable homicide by self-defense.

Now, Mr. Penny has been formally charged (via NBC News):

BREAKING: A Manhattan grand jury has indicted former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train.@TheBuckEsq has more. pic.twitter.com/ufGBVJAl9N — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 14, 2023

BREAKING: Grand jury indicts former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny in connection with chokehold death of Jordan Neely on subway train - ABC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2023





New York City grand jurors on Wednesday indicted Daniel Penny in the death of fellow subway rider Jordan Neely, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The death last month has been a lightning rod on issues of mental health, crime and race. The 24-year-old Marine veteran was indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the May 1 confrontation with the homeless man, the sources said. A representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on the matter to NBC News. A spokesperson for Penny declined to comment to NBC News on Wednesday. Penny and Neely were on an F train in Manhattan when Neely began engaging in "somewhat aggressive speech," witness Juan Alberto has told NBC New York.

Bragg has charged other law-abiding citizens as well for lawful acts of self-defense. One of the worst cases is a bodega owner who killed an armed robber. Bragg’s office initially charged the man with second-degree murder before dropping the charges. In another incident, a parking valet shot an armed car thief who pulled the gun on the attendant who noticed him. After a struggle, the valet wrestled the weapon away from the thief, but not after the gun discharged, wounding the parking attendant, who later gained possession of the firearm and fired on the thief, striking him twice. The valet was later charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dropped again.

2 stories from NYC today. DA Bragg is too busy locking up Daniel Perry. pic.twitter.com/ZYWYTXE4oT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 11, 2023



