Catholic Group 'Just Getting Started' When It Comes to Putting Pressure on Dodgers

Last Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers went through with honoring an anti-Catholic group of drag queens known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the "Community Hero Award" at the team's Pride Night event. The pre-game event was sparsely attended, and audible boos could be heard when "Sister Unity" and "Sister Dominia" were announced. Many more people were outside the stadium to express outrage. The pressure continues, though, as CatholicVote, which has been vocal about the Dodgers' decision to honor the group for some time now, is now calling for an apology as well as a donation.

Although one the "Sisters" told USA Today "I did not hear a single boo, and I was delighted to hear so much of our community cheering," one can clearly hear booing from the clip above, as well as see countless more people protesting such an award rather than celebrating it.

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience.



Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight.



They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

The Tuesday email from CatholicVote indicated that they were continuing to put pressure on the Dodgers. When it comes to how the Dodgers "shamelessly went ahead with the planned honor, but did so well before any fans arrived," CatholicVote offered that it was because of their ad campaign that Dodgers did so before the game started.

"In the weeks leading up to the game, we ran ads non-stop, including text messages and targeted digital ads to phones that had been inside of Dodger Stadium, along with radio and television ads across the LA market. We even had mobile billboard trucks driving the streets through crowds of Dodger fans walking toward the stadium," the email from CatholicVote continued.

Earlier this month, CatholicVote released an ad calling to mind how the Dodgers were the team willing to stand up for values when they let Jackie Robinson play. But, honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, is "not the Dodger’s way," the ad pointed out.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the ad has 3.1 million views on YouTube, as the email was happy to emphasize.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The email also indicated the group isn't done. "We promised you we would not stop on June 16. This attack on Christians did not end last Friday. The harm and hurt caused by the Dodgers still stings." With original emphasis, the email also explained the group is "now demanding an apology from the Dodgers and a generous gift to a real religious order of Catholic nuns that serve the vulnerable."

Such pressure is part of the "consequences" that CatholicVote says must take place. Their "campaign sent a signal not only to the Dodgers, but also to every MLB team – and every major corporation – that any celebration of so-called 'Pride' that includes mocking or attacking Christians will not be tolerated."

It looks like the Dodgers will indeed need some prodding, as they expressed no kinds of apology on their social media account, but rather doubled down on honoring the anti-Catholic drag queens.

Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium presented by Blue Shield of California. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/XR3oo7aXqb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2023

In a statement for Townhall, Tommy Valentine, the Director of the Catholic Accountability Project, spoke to what's next. "We are just getting started. We knew when the Dodgers re-invited this hate group that they probably weren't going to disinvite the hate group a second time, so our goal has been to make standing with anti-Catholic bigots so destructive to the Dodger brand that no other corporation in the country ever partners with this hate group again," he shared.

"We are working on revised TV and radio ads which we will be able to run throughout the season thanks to the tens of thousands of individuals who have donated so far. We have some other things up our sleeves too," he added.

Valentine also told Townhall that they "spoke with a top executive for the Dodgers who promised to meet with us," assuring they "will hold him to that promise."

But again, while the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence may have already been honored by the team, the fight is far from over for Catholics looking to hold them accountable. "Let this be a warning to every woke corporation in the country: if you choose to engage in anti-Christian hatred and bigotry, you will pay the price," Valentine also said in his statement.

It's not merely Catholic and Christians standing up against the Dodgers for inviting such an anti-Catholic group.

The email had also referenced "the thousands of people who aren’t even Catholic who joined us in this campaign" as a way to thank them. Footage from the outside protests showed a rabbi speaking out against the Dodgers honoring the group.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that”



A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive: pic.twitter.com/6WiYRIWZvp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

The Dodgers, which have typically placed well and made it to the postseason in several recent years--including a 2020 World Series win--lost not only that Friday night game against the San Francisco Giants, but every game in that series. In fact, they lost 15-0 last Saturday. They're currently in third place for the National League West region, 3.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A 15-0 blowout loss is always bad, but, according to ESPN, this one is one for the history books, as it "matches the worst home shutout loss in Dodgers history, which came in 1898 against Pittsburgh when the team was based in Brooklyn." It's the second time the Dodgers have been shut out by 10 or more runs this season, when they lost 13-0 to the Chicago Cubs, making it "the first time since 2012 they've had multiple 10-run shutout losses in a season."

FINAL: Giants 15, #Dodgers 0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 18, 2023

“In the designs of Providence there are no mere coincidences.”



-Saint John Paul II https://t.co/ndKXqA0Uor — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) June 18, 2023



