LA Dodgers Cave to Radical Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to disinvite the local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their LGBTQ+ Pride Night, when the "queer and trans" drag queens who cross-dress as Roman Catholic nuns in mockery of the faith were slated to receive the "Community Hero Award," the team has caved to the woke mob and reinvited the anti-Catholic radicals.

In a press release Monday evening, with a Pride-themed Dodgers logo centered at the top, the MLB team even apologized with the "sincerest" sentiment to the so-called Sisters, whose stage names include "Porn Again" and "Anal Receptive a.k.a. Cardinal Sin of the Carnal Craving," revealing that the decision was made "after much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities," plus "honest conversations" within the franchise, and "generous conversations" with the traveling horde of transvestites themselves.

"...the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the team's official Twitter account wrote in the overly apologetic statement.

Since bowing down to the onslaught of pro-LGBTQ+ pressure, the Dodgers have, once again, asked the activist drag-queen performers to take a place on the field for their pre-game 10th annual Pride Night ceremony on June 16, which will celebrate "diversity and resilience" within the Dodgers fanbase as well as spotlight "the impactful work of extraordinary community groups."

The heroic accolade that the Dodgers are scheduled to hand out is supposed to honor the "Sisters" for their "countless hours of community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, in addition to promoting...respect for...spiritual enlightenment."

Kleptomaniac ex-Biden official Sam Brinton, the serial thief who was charged three times with stealing women's suitcases, is a "non-binary," "gender-fluid" member of the sacrilegious drag-queen society going by the alter-ego "Sister Ray Dee O'Active."

Has Sister Ray Dee O'Active commented on the activity at Chernobyl? You know since it’s in charge of nuclear waste for @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/82msD02iaN — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) February 24, 2022

Among the abhorrent actions of the worldwide "Order," whose motto is "Go forth and sin some more!"—a perversion of Jesus's command from John 8:11, "Go and sin no more," co-founders "Sister Vicious Power Hungry B*tch" and "Sister Missionary Position" wore the habits of a Roman Catholic convent to a gay nude beach, and in 2007, they tricked the archbishop of San Francisco into giving them the Eucharist during Holy Communion. This past Easter Sunday, they hosted a "Jesus and Mary-themed striptease" where a pole dancer was "writhing upside down on a large wooden cross." Half-naked men were also there competing to be crowned the "hunkiest" Jesus along with contestants vying to win the group's longtime "Foxy Mary" contest.

And here are the winners! Behold!

Foxy Mary: Free Choice Mary

Hunky Jesus: Haus of Jesus

(photos by the amazing Gooch) pic.twitter.com/690qd0HcAT — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) April 12, 2023

The group's Los Angeles arm announced on their website that they're proud to accept the "Community Hero Award" after the "Sisters" met Monday morning with LA Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, heads of leading Los Angeles-based LGBTQ+ collectives, and members of government from West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, and the state of California legislature.

"A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept [...] In the future, if similar pressures from outside our community arise, our two organizations will consult and assist each other in responding, alongside our colleagues at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and others from the LGBTQIA2S community, now more closely tied with the LA Dodgers than ever before," the LA branch said. "This affair has been an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before."

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering their apologies and re-inviting the LA Sisters to be honored at their Pride Night. Please see the official comms from the Dodgers, and the LA Sisters.

Love always win! pic.twitter.com/9llgSSTnRE — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) May 23, 2023

"We are pleased to share that [the 'Sisters'] have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the livesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades," the Dodgers memo continued, adding that in the weeks ahead, "we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platforms to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family," the team's late-night statement concluded.

The team's initial apology to those who have been offended by the group's invitation has since been deleted off of Twitter.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), one of the outraged Catholics who sent a formal complaint to MLB commissioner Robert Manfred when news broke of the "Sisters" being placed on a proverbial pedestal at Dodgers Stadium, responded to the reinstatement.

Shamefully, (but not surprisingly) the @dodgers have been bullied into apologizing to & “re-inviting” a group of anti-catholic bigots



Today our great country is controlled by socio-political ruling elites who don’t just tolerate anti-Christian bigotry, they encourage &… https://t.co/YcVqkqaoDy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 23, 2023

Advocacy organization CatholicVote, whose president did the same in fiery prose, also reacted with utter indignation, charging that the Dodgers have become the Budlight of baseball and mocking Catholic nuns is now, apparently, America's pastime.

CatholicVote had shared Manfred's office number and the email address of the Dodgers fan-feedback inbox, asking "every baseball fan in America" to contact the administration and demand that the award be scrapped, asserting that the choice to commemorate the "hate group" amid hundreds of violent attacks on Catholic churches across the nation signals an "alarming," "dangerous normalization of anti-Catholic bigotry that should not be tolerated." The backlash worked, before Monday's buckling.

The @Dodgers have reversed their decision and will now celebrate “go and sin some more” anti-Catholic bigotry. This is a slap in the face of every Catholic. https://t.co/NhvvZAb49A — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 23, 2023

Republican commentator Matt Whitlock called the full-360 pivot, which unraveled within a week's time, a "case study in bad PR."