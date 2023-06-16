Did You Notice What Was Offensive About a Realtor's Scheme to Get LGBT...
Will This Investigation Finally Answer What's Causing Spate of Whale, Dolphin Deaths Along...
Iran’s Future Is in Democracy, One That Rejects Both Theocracy and Monarchy
What's Really to Blame for the Canadian Wildfires
If You’re Concerned About a Radical Dominionist Takeover of America, Look to the...
Why Are Churches Caving to Political and Cultural Ideologies?
Why Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Unlawful
New Drug Pricing Legislation Would Kill Small Biotech Firms
Fox Fires Producer Who Approved Calling Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator'
Which Way AI?
Biden Raises Eyebrows With 'God Save the Queen' Comment
Dan Crenshaw: Gender Affirming Care Is the 'Hill We Will Die On'
DeSantis Claims Trump Has Gone 'Soft' On Abortion
College Board Will Not Revise AP Course to Comply With DeSantis' Education Laws
Tipsheet

Dodgers' Decision to Re-Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Nuns Backfires Massively

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 16, 2023 11:35 PM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

The Los Angeles Dodgers play their arch-rival San Francisco Giants tonight, and no one showed up. At least for the part when the organization introduced the drag nun troupe Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who have been accused of being anti-Catholic. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters from religious groups assembled outside Dodger Stadium. This drag group was already controversial, and there was a backlash when the organization invited them to Pride Night. They were invited, disinvited, and re-invited because the Dodger front office had their spines ripped out by the woke mob. Now, they’re paying the price (via Fox News):


Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium gates. 

The religious organization Catholics for Catholics, which has previously described The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as "Godless" and "Christ-mocking," planned to travel to Dodger Stadium Friday in protest of the Dodgers' decision to recognize the charity group. 

Earlier this week, Catholics for Catholics announced its intention to hold a four-hour "prayerful procession" in the hours leading up to Friday's game. 

[…] 

Social media videos posted several hours before the start of the game showed what appeared to be thousands of people outside Dodger Stadium with flags and signs. The group also appeared to pray. 

Earlier this week, the Sisters said they did not take issue with groups who decided to express themselves through protest. 

[…] 

A little less than two hours before the start of the game, protesters began lining the sidewalks near the stadium and appeared to block one of the entrances to Dodger Stadium. 

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact the protesters are having on parking for fans attending tonight's game. 

Recommended

Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa

Some conservatives don’t like these cultural fights, but war must be waged. Sitting on the sidelines consuming ourselves with numbers and policy is no longer an option. We tried that, and the Left took over school boards, among other things.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What Was Offensive About a Realtor's Scheme to Get LGBT Folks Out of Red States? Matt Vespa
What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back Leah Barkoukis
Bud Light Whistleblower: Transgender Marketing Ploy Was Done to Ruin the Company Matt Vespa
After Weeks of Losses, Bud Light CEO Finally Responds Following Brand's Epic Collapse Matt Vespa
What's Really to Blame for the Canadian Wildfires William D. Balgord

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa