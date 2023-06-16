Dodgers' Decision to Re-Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Nuns Backfires Massively

The Los Angeles Dodgers play their arch-rival San Francisco Giants tonight, and no one showed up. At least for the part when the organization introduced the drag nun troupe Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who have been accused of being anti-Catholic. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters from religious groups assembled outside Dodger Stadium. This drag group was already controversial, and there was a backlash when the organization invited them to Pride Night. They were invited, disinvited, and re-invited because the Dodger front office had their spines ripped out by the woke mob. Now, they’re paying the price (via Fox News):

Bad policies have consequences. The Dodgers chose their ESG score over their true fans. Notice how packed the stadium is. It’s not! And it’s a big game against the Giants. It should be PACKED! pic.twitter.com/yuYdqb963f

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that” A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive: pic.twitter.com/6WiYRIWZvp

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight. They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8

Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium gates.

The religious organization Catholics for Catholics, which has previously described The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as "Godless" and "Christ-mocking," planned to travel to Dodger Stadium Friday in protest of the Dodgers' decision to recognize the charity group.

Earlier this week, Catholics for Catholics announced its intention to hold a four-hour "prayerful procession" in the hours leading up to Friday's game.

[…]

Social media videos posted several hours before the start of the game showed what appeared to be thousands of people outside Dodger Stadium with flags and signs. The group also appeared to pray.

Earlier this week, the Sisters said they did not take issue with groups who decided to express themselves through protest.

[…]

A little less than two hours before the start of the game, protesters began lining the sidewalks near the stadium and appeared to block one of the entrances to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact the protesters are having on parking for fans attending tonight's game.