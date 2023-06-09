'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations
Rubio Warns About 'Ripping Country Apart, Shredding Public Faith in Institutions' Over Trump Indictment

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 09, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As news broke that former and potentially future President Donald Trump had been indicted over classified documents, there was predictably a flurry of reactions on Twitter, including and especially from leading Republican and conservative figures. Among them was Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who had also run against Trump in the 2016 presidential primary. 

"There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power & destroy those who threaten it, even if it means ripping our country apart & shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together," the short but powerful tweet read. 

That point about "shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together" is a particularly familiar refrain from the senator, and others. The idea that there would be an unfair justice system--with Trump being held to one standard while Hunter Biden and Joe Biden himself, as well as Trump's 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, are held to another--presents a glaring issue that ought not to be ignored.

As Katie highlighted on Thursday night after reports of the indictment came in, this indictment comes right in the midst of sources and documents revealing that then Vice President Biden was involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.

Rubio's tweet was similar to the senator's response to Trump being indicted and arraigned for in an unrelated case earlier this year for hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. 

Trump Indictment: Lack of Charges Over Hillary's Server Scandal is Highly Relevant, Not 'Whataboutism' Guy Benson

"We are setting a new normal, a damaging new normal that is going to disfigure American politics and put us on a destructive road. We are going to regret this day for a very, very long time," Rubio said in part during that video message. 

It's a message that this politicized Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden administration seems not to be hearing, no matter how many times Rubio and others repeat it. 

Rubio's tweet was among the more than 50 politicians and influential Republican figures mentioned in a press release late on Thursday night from the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC indicating how "Republicans Rally Around President Trump,"

