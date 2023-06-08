People Have Questions About the Timing of Trump's DOJ Indictment

As Matt reported, President Donald Trump announced Thursday night he has been indicted by the Department of Justice on a number of charges related to alleged mishandling of classified information and obstruction of justice.

In addition to DOJ's decision to indict a former president, eyebrows are being raised about the timing of the indictment. Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley is leading the way.

DOJ indicts former President / candidate Trump SAME DAY DOJ/FBI restricts access to unnecessarily redacted Biden allegations And they wonder why ppl think there r two standards for justice — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 9, 2023

There's evidence Biden, as VP, just got caught taking a $5 million foreign bribe.



And changed U.S. policy.



So what did the Biden Justice Department do?



Indict Trump.



For non-crime of a former president having his presidential records.



Permitted by Presidential Records Act. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 9, 2023

On the day members of Congress learn from an FBI document linking then VP Joe Biden to receiving $5 MILLION from Burisma in a pay-for-play scheme, Biden’s DOJ announces another phony indictment of the leading candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, Biden’s likely opponent,… pic.twitter.com/PyP6f1kL7y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 9, 2023

On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden's corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges.



Do you really think that's a coincidence? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

Further, serious questions about how DOJ is using the power of the federal goverment to target President Joe Biden's top political opponent are being highlighted.

If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023