Tipsheet

People Have Questions About the Timing of Trump's DOJ Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 08, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As Matt reported, President Donald Trump announced Thursday night he has been indicted by the Department of Justice on a number of charges related to alleged mishandling of classified information and obstruction of justice. 

In addition to DOJ's decision to indict a former president, eyebrows are being raised about the timing of the indictment. Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley is leading the way. 

Further, serious questions about how DOJ is using the power of the federal goverment to target President Joe Biden's top political opponent are being highlighted.

