John Kerry Hits New Low As He Likens Climate Change Efforts to D-Day

On Tuesday, the world marked the 79th anniversary of D-Day, which mostly in many ways involved a nonpartisan display of gratitude towards the estimated 2,501 Americans who gave their lives that day. An estimated 4,414 Allied deaths occurred overall. In doing so, though, John Kerry tried to make the anniversary about him and his pet issues, namely climate change.

This unfortunately isn't all that surprising coming from John Kerry. He is the climate czar, after all. Kerry also neglected to properly confront the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on committing human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims because he wanted to prioritize addressing climate change.

But this is still pretty bad, even for him. In remarks that David Strom over at our sister site of HotAir called "beyond disgusting," Kerry began by honoring the men at D-Day at a speech to industry leaders in Norway, making such a pivot worse.

Recharge News summarized and quoted the speech at length:

“Today is June 6th. D-day. One of the most singularly important moments of history,” Kerry told a shipping exhibition in Norway. “A moment that calls to mind every single thing that defined the past half of the 20th century and beginning of the 21st century.” He continued: “Seventy-nine years ago, on a 15 mile stretch of beach, allied soldiers, many of them teenagers, jumped out of landing craft and onto the stuff of Omaha beach. “They were fighting for a set of values I would say to you are just as important today as they were then. They put their lives on the line to fight against fascism, tyranny and misinformation and the savage slaughter of innocent lives.

And then came his segue:

“Make no mistake, just as that was a fight for the future as much as anything we have ever faced, what we are seeing now is the same,” he said. Kerry said the world was now in a decisive decade and the price of failure could carry greater consequences than those faced during the D-Day landings if the right choices are not made. “What is also clear right now is we can also win this fight, but it requires the same level of innovation and mobilisation that was required back then by those in the greatest generation,” he said. Unlike the fight against Hitler's forces, the climate battle is not one against a single enemy, Kerry reasoned. “Today’s threat comes from all of us. It comes from the result of the things we do or avoid doing,” he said.

His sense of tone deafness and also elitism continued from there, as he used the sacrifices of those from World War II to demand people do more:

Shipping is the eighth largest emitter of greenhouse gasses and Kerry told the industry audience at Nor-Shipping in Lillestrom outside Oslo the threat came from our choices as individuals. “The simple truth is the threat to our planet today comes from the emissions of burning fuels without capturing the emissions which are by products of that burning,” he said. “That’s the whole thing, frankly,” he said, “It’s about physics, and maths, a little biology and chemistry. It’s not about ideology, not about politics. It really is not rocket science.” Despite the suffering and deaths as a result of climate change, Kerry said the present generation had yet to summon the collective willpower to act decisively. “That’s what the generation before us were able to do. They rose to the occasion,” he said. "This is the fight of our times. A fight against greed, selfishness, disinformation and outright lies and a fight for that cleaner, healthier and more prosperous and safer world.”

Kerry's shockingly inappropriate historical comparisons didn't end with D-Day, though. He concluded his remarks by claiming that carbon capture "represents the greatest economic opportunity the world has experienced since the industrial revolution."

Kerry's remarks don't just highlight how unhinged the climate alarmists are, though they do that too. But they also go against the rule of not comparing anything to Nazi Germany.

When it comes to doing more, Kerry should stop lecturing the rest of us and start with himself and his family. He is constantly traveling around by private jet, releasing massive amounts of emissions in the process.

Nevertheless, when confronted about it in early 2021, Kerry claimed traveling by private jet was "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle."

Fox News reported last July that, since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the Kerry family jet had emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Host Greg Gutfeld referenced Kerry's remarks and referred to him as a "human elm" during his Thursday night monologue on Fox News "Gutfeld!"

In responding to Kerry's claim that "today’s threat comes from all of us," Gutfeld pointed out that it's like saying "if you don't recycle and buy an EV, well then you're the new Hitler." Gutfeld focused on other figures as well, as the left has overall had a terribly predictable focus on climate change lately with regard to the wildfires raging in Canada.



