Climate Alarmist John Kerry Displays Even More Hypocrisy

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, President Biden’s newly-appointed Climate Czar, is under fire for displaying even more climate-related hypocrisy. While encouraging Americans to engage in climate-friendly habits, and to decrease their carbon footprint, Kerry took a private jet to receive an award for his work on climate, Fox News reported.

Private jets release a disproportionate amount of carbon emissions, to the tune of at least 40 percent more than commercial flights. Kerry’s justification for utilizing the private jet was "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”

"If you offset your carbon -- it's the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle," Kerry said. https://t.co/2YqAbSJxY3 pic.twitter.com/qbeD0f4lnL — Wyatt Dobrovich (@WyattDobrovich) February 3, 2021

Kerry has spent the last few years telling Americans that the "climate crisis" must be combatted with lifestyle restrictions, and was appointed to the Biden administration to a position that does not require a Senate confirmation to do just that, but he continues to violate his own preachings. While failing to follow his own climate standards, Kerry is also telling Americans who rely on the oil and gas industry for employment that they can switch to a “better” job involving solar power.