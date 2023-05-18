Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden and Admin Officials

Republicans are putting their money with their mouth is when it comes to holding President Joe Biden and his Cabinet accountable. On Thursday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she was filing articles of impeachment against the president, but he's not the only one. She's also filed impeachment articles against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and U.S. Attorney Matthew, as part of what she is calling Impeachment Week.

During her press conference, the congresswoman referred to the Biden administration as "America last" and argued that it "has been working since January 20, 2021, to systemically destroy this country," specifically when it comes to how his handling of illegal immigration.

"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws to secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country," MTG explained. "And his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control, as required by the law."

She went on mention concerns with fentanyl, which she acknowledged was "the number one killer between the ages of 18 and 45 to overwhelmingly flood into our country and kill around 300 Americans, every single day." She also referenced how his administration "has lost complete contact with approximately 85,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children and his policies have forced tens of thousands of illegal children into slave labor," wondering, "Where are these kids?"

MTG went on to also mention how Biden reinstating catch and release policies were "catastrophic and disastrous" and how they have "allowed illegals to flood our country and our communities." Mayorkas' role in having "illegally granted mass parole to aliens when U.S. federal law only permits parole to be granted on a specific case-by-case basis."

She spoke about the hypocrisy on health measures and vaccine mandates. Biden "endangered the lives of Americans by allowing illegal aliens who had tested positive for COVID-19 to enter our country, and in fact Americans citizens, yeah, while enforcing strict COVID policies on American citizens."

"His policies, directives, and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country. Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security," MTG stressed. "Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as the President of the United States of America and must be impeached. Out in the real world, where American taxpayers live, employees are fired when they are corrupt or aren't adequately serving their employer, or purposefully destroying a country--a company. In this case, the employer is the American people, because they pay the salaries... of everyone in the federal government."

Making her case further for impeachment, MTG pointed out that "the constitution outlines a very simple process to fire the corrupt politicians serving in the federal government: impeachment." She went on to stress that those figures she is filing articles of impeachment for "are all corrupt and all unfit to hold office, and they all must be impeached," as her way to conclude Impeachment Week.

Chatter had increased about impeachment, something that certain Republicans offered up would be a priority if they took back control of the House. There's been a particular interest in impeaching Mayorkas, including from MTG, who had previously signed onto articles of impeachment against the DHS secretary and has since repeated those calls.

Biden is currently attending the G7 summit in Japan, though he is cutting his trip short for debt ceiling negotiations, after giving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) the slip for over three months.

MTG also subsequently doubled down on the need to impeach Wray, as she tweeted out footage from a hearing held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, also on Thursday morning.



