Tipsheet

Biden Gives an Update on Debt Limit Negotiations Before Skipping Town

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 17, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday morning President Joe Biden gave an update on debt limit negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and senior staff members.

During his remarks, Biden vowed the United States will not default and again argued negotiations are about the budget, not whether the debt limit will be increased. 

"I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default," Biden said. 

After a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy told reporters there is still a "gap" on major issues, but that Biden had properly paired down the number of negotiators in the process by cutting out House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

During an interview with CNBC prior to Biden's remarks, McCarthy again reiterated the tight timeline both sides are on after the White House refused to negotiate for months. 

Biden is headed to the G7 today and will cut his trip short in order to return to Washington and continue negotiations on Sunday. He will also hold a press conference upon arrival at the White House. 

