Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration
There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump
Rand Paul Corners Blinken on Failure to Hand Over COVID Funding Records
There Is No Hope for the Regime Media
The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment
Why a Denver School Shooting Is About to Be Smothered by the Liberal...
Stanford Law's DEI Dean on Leave After Disrupting Campus Event With Federal Judge
Of Course That's Who Dominated a Women's Cycling Event Over the Weekend
Does This 2018 Letter 'Destroy' Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump?
Arkansas Restricts Transgender Students From Using School Restrooms Aligning With Their ‘G...
He's Running
NBA Great Willis Reed - A Gentle Giant and Friend
The Trump-DeSantis Primary Fight Begins
Iran’s Future, Democracy and Representative Government
Tipsheet

White House Stonewalls on News of Chinese Bank Payments to Biden Family

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 23, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer recently revealed subpoenaed bank records show a number of Biden family members receiving hefty payments from a Chinese company. 

"On February 27, 2023, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for certain financial records. The subpoena sought unique and particularized information critical to the Committee’s investigation, connected to three Biden family business associates," a memo released by the Committee states. "These records prove the Biden family used at least three family members—Hallie Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden—and various companies to receive the lucrative payments."

"The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President’s or Vice President’s immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals or companies without any oversight. Current financial disclosure laws and regulations do not require non-dependent family members to provide any information to the public," the memo continues. 

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the findings and refused to comment. 

"I’m just not going to respond to that from here," she said. "I don't even where to begin to even answer that question." 

Recommended

There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump Katie Pavlich

President Joe Biden has maintained he has never spoken to his son, Hunter Biden, about his business dealings. Documentation continues to prove that is a lie and that the two not only spoke about business, but were business partners.





Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump Katie Pavlich
Why a Denver School Shooting Is About to Be Smothered by the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
He's Running Guy Benson
There Is No Hope for the Regime Media Kurt Schlichter
Rand Paul Corners Blinken on Failure to Hand Over COVID Funding Records Katie Pavlich
Questions Without Answers About Ukraine Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump Katie Pavlich