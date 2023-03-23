White House Stonewalls on News of Chinese Bank Payments to Biden Family

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer recently revealed subpoenaed bank records show a number of Biden family members receiving hefty payments from a Chinese company.

"On February 27, 2023, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for certain financial records. The subpoena sought unique and particularized information critical to the Committee’s investigation, connected to three Biden family business associates," a memo released by the Committee states. "These records prove the Biden family used at least three family members—Hallie Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden—and various companies to receive the lucrative payments."

"The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President’s or Vice President’s immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals or companies without any oversight. Current financial disclosure laws and regulations do not require non-dependent family members to provide any information to the public," the memo continues.

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the findings and refused to comment.

"I’m just not going to respond to that from here," she said. "I don't even where to begin to even answer that question."

DOOCY: "House Oversight says they've got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for?"



KJP: "I'm just not gonna respond to that..."

President Joe Biden has maintained he has never spoken to his son, Hunter Biden, about his business dealings. Documentation continues to prove that is a lie and that the two not only spoke about business, but were business partners.

What made Sgt. Schultz funny is precisely why the Biden defense is collapsing. The refusal of the media to see what is now in plain view will convince no one...
















