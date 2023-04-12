David Hogg's Twitter Tirade Continues

In light of recent shootings, gun control activist David Hogg has lashed out with a particularly callous ferocity, including against members of Congress. As Julio mentioned, that includes Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who lost a friend in Monday's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier that same day, Hogg also went after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), over an unrelated tweet on standing up to Communist China, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted.

The tweet from Hogg not only contains expletives, but is also factually incorrect.

Our nation needs to stand up to pieces of shit like you who have gotten far more kids killed in America than China ever has. There is blood on your hands. https://t.co/gyZaqe3GLb — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

Under China's Mao Zedong, 45 million people died as of a result of his Great Leap Forward program, just from 1958 to 1962, as highlighted by The Washington Post. A report from the Heritage Foundation notes that an estimated 65 million people died under Mao.

Many replied to Hogg to point out that the mass murder began after Mao instituted gun control, as is a common theme of tyrannical regimes.

Mao killed 65million Chinese after he banned guns — Aaron Smith (@AaronSm40431561) April 12, 2023

And this is just under Mao's legacy. China, under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), continues to brutalize and murder its citizens. A particular target includes the Uyghur Muslims who have been subject to genocide. For years, China also carried out a brutal one-child policy that resulted in forced abortions, with human rights abuses still being an issue under the newer two-child policy.

As if throwing out such a claim against a sitting senator doesn't already make him sound supportive of the CCP, Hogg has something in common with Chinese leaders when it comes to using expletives against Blackburn.

In a tweet from December 3, 2020, which is still up, China Daily's Chen Weihua responded to the senator that she was a "bitch" for tweeting that "China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing."

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

Not only has Hogg behaved unseemly over Twitter and during congressional hearings, he's also alienated parents of Parkland victims. "Our nation needs to stand up to angry little tyrants like David Hogg, who wish to turn America into communist China. There are few people in the history of the entire world that can say their life improved after a school shooting--David Hogg can," Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was murdered in the Parkland shooting on February 14, 2018, told Townhall in a statement.

In addition to tweeting about Sen. Scott and then doubling down on his callous remarks, Hogg made claims about the senator's staff.

Rick Scott as one of the most powerful people in the country has not passed a single thing in the senate to reduce gun violence. I’m sorry for your loss but is protecting easy access to weapons like the AR-15 really worth the cost? https://t.co/HAen8OXIp4 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

Your staff is also literally met with the survivors of gun violence, and said that they don’t care it is extremely hard for me to have sympathy for you. You have an enormous amount of power that could’ve been used to prevent what happened today and in Parkland. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

It's worth noting that Hogg had previously lied about what Sen. Marco Rubio's staff (R-FL) had told him about meeting with the senator.

Also on April 10, Hogg retweeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) referring to him as a "jack ass."

Ted Cruz is a jack ass and an idiot. pic.twitter.com/B9fUPiOZFR — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2023

Further, when it comes to her legislative priorities, not only has Blackburn stood up to the CCP, but as Townhall learned last month around the time of the bill's introduction, she and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced The SAFE School Act as a way to better protect schools.