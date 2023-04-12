'S**tshow': Sewage-Soaked Beaches Are the Latest Issue Facing UK Conservatives
With Last Expelled TN Dem Reinstated, Did the GOP Make a Serious Error?
There's Been a Major 'Security Breach' on Biden's Trip to Ireland
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the...
SFSU Student President Defends Pro-Trans Mob Who Attacked Riley Gaines
ESPN Ignores a Female Athlete
Expel Them Again
House Republicans Subpoena FTC Over Twitter Probe Documents
Geriatric Biden Proves Once Again He Has No Clue What He's Talking About
Alvin Bragg Receives Second Threatening Letter Laced With White Powder
Ex-White House Official: FBI Ignored Joe Biden’s Role in Shady Ukraine Business Dealings
Trump Files $500 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Attorney Michael Cohen for Maliciously Breachi...
Donald Trump Continues to Lead in South Carolina
Another State Enacts Law Protecting Women's Sports From Transgender Athletes
Tipsheet

David Hogg's Twitter Tirade Continues

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 12, 2023 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In light of recent shootings, gun control activist David Hogg has lashed out with a particularly callous ferocity, including against members of Congress. As Julio mentioned, that includes Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who lost a friend in Monday's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier that same day, Hogg also went after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), over an unrelated tweet on standing up to Communist China, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted

The tweet from Hogg not only contains expletives, but is also factually incorrect.

Under China's Mao Zedong, 45 million people died as of a result of his Great Leap Forward program, just from 1958 to 1962, as highlighted by The Washington Post. A report from the Heritage Foundation notes that an estimated 65 million people died under Mao. 

Many replied to Hogg to point out that the mass murder began after Mao instituted gun control, as is a common theme of tyrannical regimes. 

And this is just under Mao's legacy. China, under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), continues to brutalize and murder its citizens. A particular target includes the Uyghur Muslims who have been subject to genocide. For years, China also carried out a brutal one-child policy that resulted in forced abortions, with human rights abuses still being an issue under the newer two-child policy. 

As if throwing out such a claim against a sitting senator doesn't already make him sound supportive of the CCP, Hogg has something in common with Chinese leaders when it comes to using expletives against Blackburn. 

Recommended

'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas

In a tweet from December 3, 2020, which is still up, China Daily's Chen Weihua responded to the senator that she was a "bitch" for tweeting that "China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing."

Not only has Hogg behaved unseemly over Twitter and during congressional hearings, he's also alienated parents of Parkland victims. "Our nation needs to stand up to angry little tyrants like David Hogg, who wish to turn America into communist China. There are few people in the history of the entire world that can say their life improved after a school shooting--David Hogg can," Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was murdered in the Parkland shooting on February 14, 2018, told Townhall in a statement. 

In addition to tweeting about Sen. Scott and then doubling down on his callous remarks, Hogg made claims about the senator's staff. 

It's worth noting that Hogg had previously lied about what Sen. Marco Rubio's staff (R-FL) had told him about meeting with the senator. 

Also on April 10, Hogg retweeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) referring to him as a "jack ass."

Further, when it comes to her legislative priorities, not only has Blackburn stood up to the CCP, but as Townhall learned last month around the time of the bill's introduction, she and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced The SAFE School Act as a way to better protect schools. 

Tags: GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas
Expel Them Again Ann Coulter
Geriatric Biden Proves Once Again He Has No Clue What He's Talking About Sarah Arnold
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Merchandiser Sounds the Alarm About What's Really Happening After Bud Light's Woke Move Katie Pavlich
There's Been a Major 'Security Breach' on Biden's Trip to Ireland Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas