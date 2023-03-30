Tennessee Senators' Plan to Harden Schools and Hire Heroes to Protect Them

In the wake of this week's tragedy at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee's U.S. senators will introduce legislation to train and hire veterans, former law enforcement officers, and off-duty law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers as well as fund projects to harden and improve the physical security of schools, Townhall has learned.

The Securing Aid for Every School (SAFE) Act to be introduced by Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty would establish a $900 million grant program that both public and private schools could use, and builds upon Blackburn's previous work to advance similar legislation in the 117th Congress.

Saying that she is "beyond heartbroken at the shooting that occurred at the Covenant School in Nashville," Sen. Blackburn added “no parent should have to endure what these families are experiencing."

"Schools should be places where children are safe to learn, play, and be children," Blackburn continued. "My legislation with Senator Hagerty will allow both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers as well as increase physical security measures to harden schools."

I am devastated by the horrific shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Violence against children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable.



The SAFE Act, Blackburn added, will "help protect our precious children and secure our schools."

Calling the tragedy an "unspeakable, heartbreaking loss," Sen. Hagerty said he joined the "families of the victims and all those affected in mourning this incomprehensible tragedy."

"The heroic bravery of law enforcement officers and first responders who quickly ran into danger, as well as the actions of teachers, staff, and students who deployed security measures, saved many other lives and underscore the critical role of school-security planning and personnel in the face of depraved, evil acts," Hagerty emphasized. "That’s why I’ve joined Senator Blackburn in introducing this legislation to provide additional security resources to keep our schools and children safe."

The SAFE Act has already earned the support of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, law enforcement officials and associations, and elected leaders across the Volunteer State.

"I commend Senators Blackburn and Hagerty for proposing legislation to secure public and private schools across the nation," Gov. Lee said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than our students safely returning home from school every day."

As has been seen time and time again, often the only way to stop the threat posed by an assailant with a gun is, in fact, a good guy with a gun. The security measures a bill like the SAFE Act would help schools put in place also act as a deterrent to violence in the first place.

Following the tragedy in Nashville, Police Chief John Drake revealed that the transgender assailant chose not to attack a different location because it had too much security — and chose to attack the Covenant School instead — as Julio reported.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said praised the legislation and Senator Blackburn for championing the SAFE Act, calling it "one part of the broader conversation needed in this country to work toward curbing this kind of senseless violence."

"Any effort to detect, deter, and prevent these kinds of attacks is vitally important," Rausch explained. "Providing specially-trained, armed professionals to more schools and more funding to ensure these facilities are as secure as possible are two immediate steps we can take."