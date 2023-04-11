David Hogg's Shameful Response After Rick Scott Reveals Friend Was Killed

Gun control activist David Hogg accused Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) of being complicit in the death of a friend who was killed in Monday's shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Scott said his friend, Tommy Elliott, "was my banker for many years. This news is very shocking and sad for Ann and me. He did so much in the Louisville community, and we pray for his family during this awful time."

"Must be tough knowing you’re complicit," Hogg responded.

Must be tough knowing you’re complicit — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

Hogg also quoted tweeted Scott's statement and said, "Rick Scott as one of the most powerful people in the country has not passed a single thing in the senate to reduce gun violence"

Rick Scott as one of the most powerful people in the country has not passed a single thing in the senate to reduce gun violence. I’m sorry for your loss but is protecting easy access to weapons like the AR-15 really worth the cost? https://t.co/HAen8OXIp4 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

Hogg was criticized by conservatives for his callous tweet towards Scott.

Congrats on being a grade A piece of shit, David — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 11, 2023

Wow, your mother did a terrible job raising you. — UltraWendy (@WenDogeCoin) April 11, 2023

David, you are a jack ass. A complete and total ass. https://t.co/d9Kijcxwf7 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 11, 2023

Heinous behavior saying Rick Scott murdered a friend today.



This is what @RepMTG was talking about with a national divorce. One half of the country thinks like this about the other -- no other way to come together. https://t.co/Oli5wxfDG1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 11, 2023



