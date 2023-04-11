Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema Has a New Republican Challenger
So, I Guess Mishandling Classified Materials Isn't a Big Deal Anymore
Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Block Congressional Oversight
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of Conspiracy Theory Barrel With This Election Official...
Wounded Marine Shows John Kirby How Chaotic the Afghanistan Withdrawal Was
Newsom Flees California, the Dalai Lama's Tongue, and Mulvaney Madness
The Bud Light Debacle Was By Design But Is Not Going According to...
Why Brands Are Lining Up to Partner With Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney
PolitiFact Just Can't Get Over How Ron DeSantis Is Right
Pro-Life Organization Reacts to Republican Rep Urging FDA to ‘Ignore’ Abortion Pill Ruling
The Republican Senate Primary Race in Ohio Is About to Get Crowded
Biden Calls Texas Judge’s Abortion Pill Ruling ‘Completely Out of Bounds’
Democrat Rep Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis
Gavin Newsom: I've Got Some Political Advice for This Ron DeSantis Character
Tipsheet

David Hogg's Shameful Response After Rick Scott Reveals Friend Was Killed

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 11, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gun control activist David Hogg accused Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) of being complicit in the death of a friend who was killed in Monday's shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Scott said his friend, Tommy Elliott, "was my banker for many years. This news is very shocking and sad for Ann and me. He did so much in the Louisville community, and we pray for his family during this awful time."

 "Must be tough knowing you’re complicit," Hogg responded.

Hogg also quoted tweeted Scott's statement and said, "Rick Scott as one of the most powerful people in the country has not passed a single thing in the senate to reduce gun violence"

Hogg was criticized by conservatives for his callous tweet towards Scott.

Recommended

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich


Tags: GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich
PolitiFact Just Can't Get Over How Ron DeSantis Is Right Rebecca Downs
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout Sends Trump a Message Leah Barkoukis
Anheuser-Busch's Social Media Team Runs for Cover Matt Vespa
The Bud Light Debacle Was By Design But Is Not Going According to Plan Brad Slager
Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Speaker Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich