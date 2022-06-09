In a Bizarre Thread of Deleted Tweets, David Hogg Claims Sen. Rubio's Office Says He 'Triggers' the Senator

Last week, I covered how March For Our Lives doubled down against letting pro-lifers host official events, even though they agreed on the issue of gun control. This comes despite founder and board member David Hogg calling for all kinds of people to join him. Now, Hogg has stepped in it again with a confusing Twitter thread of deleted and clarifying tweets regarding a mix-up with Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) office.

Late on Thursday morning, Hogg tweeted out a personal plea to Sen. Rubio's office, asking to meet with him. The now-deleted tweet claims that Hogg was told a meeting wouldn't happen because he "trigger[s]" the senator. Less than an hour later, Rubio's Chief of Staff Michael Needham tweeted otherwise.

Also, the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts. — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022

Needham made clear that "No one said such a thing" when it comes to the language Hogg claimed Rubio's staff used. He also said Hogg "must be confused," since they had had a 2:00 PM meeting scheduled with him, but went on to cancel it "since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion."

In another tweet in that thread, Needham mentioned that a reporter doing a profile on Hogg was aware of the meeting as well. Townhall has confirmed that an email thread took place between a reporter and Rubio's office.

The now-deleted tweet from Hogg read that "Rubio's staff said I can't meet with him or his staff because I 'trigger' him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me @marcorubio I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on."

All of Hogg’s tweet, which you can see gained many interactions before he deleted it. pic.twitter.com/bOsbzKHSsD — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 9, 2022

The tweet garnered many interactions before it was deleted, with many taking to complain about Rubio in the replies. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the most noteworthy reactions.

Republicans spent years saying that liberals are "snowflakes" who need "safe spaces" because we're easily "triggered" - and now most of America believes that even though Republicans are the extremely hypersensitive ones. Rubio just flat-out admits it here. https://t.co/KpDR2Rmxj1 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 9, 2022

Seriously @marcorubio ? A survivor of a domestic terrorism attack “triggers” YOU? Great word choice, you miserable coward. I’m in Oregon and I will do everything I can to make sure @valdemings takes your seat. #GunSafetyNow https://t.co/nqRU3PBqtH — SorryNotSorry (@mpowersj) June 9, 2022

If little Marco is triggered by a college student who survived a mass shooting maybe he is Unfit for office https://t.co/THNcFJ2XZW — Debbie Faits (@FaitsDebbie) June 9, 2022

WOW! Which one is the Senator and which one is the student?? This lack of maturity on @marcorubio part is gut wrenching…… @RepValDemings https://t.co/m2RTueVl5z — The Original ReSister ???????????? (@Originaljab409) June 9, 2022

Many replies also focused on the claim that Hogg "trigger[s]" the senator.

You trigger him? Can he for a second imagine what all these shootings do to you? That’s incredibly insensitive. — Allen Glines ??? (@AllenBGlines) June 9, 2022

This is why we are stuck with Rubio quoting the Bible all the time instead of providing reasonable responses from a public servant! His own capacity to feel, understand or wanting to do the moral thing is so not there! — Anatya L ?? (@Anatya77) June 9, 2022

Hogg's subsequent tweet does not address the claims of language that Rubio's office used, or who he is claiming used that term.

.@marcorubio an honest mistake, got our meetings confused in the flurry and my staff misinformed me. I apologize. We’d still love to meet with you and have an honest, respectful discussion. Deleted the tweet bc it wasn’t true but attaching here for transparency. pic.twitter.com/icmaLoSA0C — David Hogg ?? (@davidhogg111) June 9, 2022

From who he is meeting with to claiming to encourage all people to march with him on the issue of gun control, Hogg seems "confused" indeed.