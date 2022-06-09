Marco Rubio

In a Bizarre Thread of Deleted Tweets, David Hogg Claims Sen. Rubio's Office Says He 'Triggers' the Senator

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 2:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
In a Bizarre Thread of Deleted Tweets, David Hogg Claims Sen. Rubio's Office Says He 'Triggers' the Senator

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last week, I covered how March For Our Lives doubled down against letting pro-lifers host official events, even though they agreed on the issue of gun control. This comes despite founder and board member David Hogg calling for all kinds of people to join him. Now, Hogg has stepped in it again with a confusing Twitter thread of deleted and clarifying tweets regarding a mix-up with Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) office. 

Late on Thursday morning, Hogg tweeted out a personal plea to Sen. Rubio's office, asking to meet with him. The now-deleted tweet claims that Hogg was told a meeting wouldn't happen because he "trigger[s]" the senator. Less than an hour later, Rubio's Chief of Staff Michael Needham tweeted otherwise. 

Needham made clear that "No one said such a thing" when it comes to the language Hogg claimed Rubio's staff used. He also said Hogg "must be confused," since they had had a 2:00 PM meeting scheduled with him, but went on to cancel it "since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion." 

In another tweet in that thread, Needham mentioned that a reporter doing a profile on Hogg was aware of the meeting as well. Townhall has confirmed that an email thread took place between a reporter and Rubio's office. 

The now-deleted tweet from Hogg read that "Rubio's staff said I can't meet with him or his staff because I 'trigger' him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me @marcorubio I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on." 

The tweet garnered many interactions before it was deleted, with many taking to complain about Rubio in the replies. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the most noteworthy reactions. 

Many replies also focused on the claim that Hogg "trigger[s]" the senator. 

Recommended
Let the Leftists Beat Each Other Up
Kurt Schlichter

Hogg's subsequent tweet does not address the claims of language that Rubio's office used, or who he is claiming used that term. 

From who he is meeting with to claiming to encourage all people to march with him on the issue of gun control, Hogg seems "confused" indeed. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
High Gas Prices Are About to Cause Another Public Safety Crisis
Katie Pavlich
Here's Who Pelosi's J6 Committee Is Trotting Out for Thursday's Primetime Circus
Mia Cathell

Was Jan. 6 Organized by the FBI?
Sarah Arnold
School Resource Officer Takes Down 'Suspicious Person' Trying to Enter Alabama Elementary School
Spencer Brown
Biden's Energy Secretary Reacts to Record Gas Prices with a Warning
Katie Pavlich
Americans Struggling to Pay Bills Due to High Inflation Couldn't Care Less About January 6
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular