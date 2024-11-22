Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director
Here's Pam Bondi's Stance on Illegal Immigration and Cartel Traffickers
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming...
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About?
MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
'Obstructionist Transition': Biden Administration Is 'Loosening Immigration Policies' on t...
VIP
New Legislation Puts the Department of Education on the Chopping Block
Is It the End of the 'Big Media Era'?
A Political Mandate in Support of Pro-Second Amendment Policy
Here's Where MTG Will Fit Into the Trump Administration
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 22, 2024 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

This is an older story that happened on election night on the West Coast. It’s a story of possible Trump derangement, the 2024 election, and cold-blooded murder. It did not get a lot of attention for multiple reasons, not least being Donald Trump and the Republicans winning the 2024 election.

Advertisement

The woman who hacked her dad to death over keeping the light on is married to a transgender who is also an editor for Them magazine. So, you can see how this flew under the radar. The murder was brutal and seems to paint a picture of total lunacy. Corey Burke is the suspect, her spouse is Samantha Allen, who are described as a “power lesbian” couple (via NY Post): 

Corey Burke considered the bloody rampage — in which she allegedly strangled, bit and hacked her 67-year-old father in the $800,000 Seattle home they shared — an “act of liberation,” charging documents allege. 

Burke, 33, is a training program manager at Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft company, according to her LinkedIn, and is married to prominent transgender writer Samantha Leigh Allen, public records show. 

Allen is the author of the acclaimed book “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States” and an editor at Them, a Conde Nast transgender news publication. 

The killing was meant to “help people change their attachment to their parents” and “had to happen today,” Burke told police, her face covered in her father’s blood, according to court documents. 

Burke had been upset about the election and knew Trump would handily beat Vice President Kamala Harris when she allegedly snapped — apparently when her father, Timothy Burke, refused to turn off the lights. 

She then went upstairs, grabbed an ice “pickax,” tripped her father, choked and bit him on the floor, and struck him repeatedly with the blunt and sharp ends of the tool, police said. 

Burke sat down next to her father and watched him die, then smashed all the windows in the house in what she described as “an act of liberation,” officers reported. 

When cops arrived, they found Burke “clapping … because she was so happy.”

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

This incident is going to be turned into a movie. Also, what a psychopath. It seems that unhinged left-wing reactions were local and, at times, tragic, but there were no mass riots. It’s almost as if the Left is exhausted, though cities did board up prominent shop fronts all the same. 

Killing your parent is an “act of liberation” because they support Trump. Lock her up and throw away the key.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi Sarah Arnold
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity Victor Davis Hanson
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming for You Matt Vespa
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About? Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement