Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night

This is an older story that happened on election night on the West Coast. It’s a story of possible Trump derangement, the 2024 election, and cold-blooded murder. It did not get a lot of attention for multiple reasons, not least being Donald Trump and the Republicans winning the 2024 election.

The woman who hacked her dad to death over keeping the light on is married to a transgender who is also an editor for Them magazine. So, you can see how this flew under the radar. The murder was brutal and seems to paint a picture of total lunacy. Corey Burke is the suspect, her spouse is Samantha Allen, who are described as a “power lesbian” couple (via NY Post):

Corey Burke considered the bloody rampage — in which she allegedly strangled, bit and hacked her 67-year-old father in the $800,000 Seattle home they shared — an “act of liberation,” charging documents allege. Burke, 33, is a training program manager at Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft company, according to her LinkedIn, and is married to prominent transgender writer Samantha Leigh Allen, public records show. Allen is the author of the acclaimed book “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States” and an editor at Them, a Conde Nast transgender news publication. The killing was meant to “help people change their attachment to their parents” and “had to happen today,” Burke told police, her face covered in her father’s blood, according to court documents. Burke had been upset about the election and knew Trump would handily beat Vice President Kamala Harris when she allegedly snapped — apparently when her father, Timothy Burke, refused to turn off the lights. She then went upstairs, grabbed an ice “pickax,” tripped her father, choked and bit him on the floor, and struck him repeatedly with the blunt and sharp ends of the tool, police said. Burke sat down next to her father and watched him die, then smashed all the windows in the house in what she described as “an act of liberation,” officers reported. When cops arrived, they found Burke “clapping … because she was so happy.”

This incident is going to be turned into a movie. Also, what a psychopath. It seems that unhinged left-wing reactions were local and, at times, tragic, but there were no mass riots. It’s almost as if the Left is exhausted, though cities did board up prominent shop fronts all the same.

Killing your parent is an “act of liberation” because they support Trump. Lock her up and throw away the key.